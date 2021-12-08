Josh Hartnett Finally Reveals Why He Turned His Back On Hollywood

Josh Hartnett has finally revealed why he turned his back on Hollywood and stopped being one of the most recognizable movie stars on the planet. Hartnett was one of the biggest stars in the game in the late 1990s and 2000s, appearing in big time Hollywood movies such as "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" and "Sin City," while he probably most famously starred as Danny Walker in "Pearl Harbor."

His performances netted him a slew of award nominations, with his "Pearl Harbor" appearance earning him an MTV Movie Award nomination for Best Male Performance as well as a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Actor (via IMDb). There was also that Razzie Award nod for Worst Screen Couple alongside Ben Affleck, but we'll just pretend that one didn't happen for now.

As quickly as his rise to fame happened though, he stepped out of the spotlight just as fast. Though he continued acting on the big and small screen, he mainly took on smaller roles under smaller production companies with more of an independent and artistic take on cinema and television.

As for why Hartnett stopped taking on the big time roles while he was at the top of his game — and arguably one of the most popular stars in Hollywood — remained somewhat of a mystery. Until now, that is...