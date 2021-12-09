Chrishell Stause's Romance Has The Rest Of The Selling Sunset Cast Talking

Reality television series "Selling Sunset" follows one prestigious real estate group in Los Angeles as they sell million-dollar homes to the elite among us. The Oppenheim Group was founded by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim and includes nine female real estate agents who pass time in between selling houses embroiled in drama with one another.

One of the real estate agents, Chrishell Stause, joined the group in Season 1. At the time, she was married to "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley and, in Season 3, viewers watched as their marriage ended abruptly after only two years, per Women's Health. Although Chrishell dated multiple men in the years following the split, "Selling Sunset" fans were in for a shock at the end of Season 4 when teaser clips for Season 5 showed Chrishell cozied up with none other than Jason Oppenheim himself.

Chrishell and Jason announced they were dating this past summer. Jason spoke to Us Weekly at the time to explain how the romance began, stating the two "became close friends," which ultimately "developed into an amazing relationship." The real estate broker added, "I care about her deeply and we're very happy together." The couple went Instagram official after a group trip to Italy with co-stars from the show. Since then, Chrishell has posted many photos of the adorable duo as they enjoy their relationship. But how do her co-workers feel about the romance?