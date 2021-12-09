Chrishell Stause's Romance Has The Rest Of The Selling Sunset Cast Talking
Reality television series "Selling Sunset" follows one prestigious real estate group in Los Angeles as they sell million-dollar homes to the elite among us. The Oppenheim Group was founded by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim and includes nine female real estate agents who pass time in between selling houses embroiled in drama with one another.
One of the real estate agents, Chrishell Stause, joined the group in Season 1. At the time, she was married to "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley and, in Season 3, viewers watched as their marriage ended abruptly after only two years, per Women's Health. Although Chrishell dated multiple men in the years following the split, "Selling Sunset" fans were in for a shock at the end of Season 4 when teaser clips for Season 5 showed Chrishell cozied up with none other than Jason Oppenheim himself.
Chrishell and Jason announced they were dating this past summer. Jason spoke to Us Weekly at the time to explain how the romance began, stating the two "became close friends," which ultimately "developed into an amazing relationship." The real estate broker added, "I care about her deeply and we're very happy together." The couple went Instagram official after a group trip to Italy with co-stars from the show. Since then, Chrishell has posted many photos of the adorable duo as they enjoy their relationship. But how do her co-workers feel about the romance?
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have nothing but support from their co-stars
As fans of "Selling Sunset" are aware, the Oppenheim Group is often consumed by drama, rivalry, and jealousy among its female real estate agents. Throughout its four seasons, many of the women have complained that Mary Fitzgerald gets preferential treatment from Jason Oppenheim because the two dated many years ago. This is why it may come as a shock that Chrishell Stause and Jason's co-workers were supportive of their newfound romance. Even Christine Quinn, the antagonist of the series, told Entertainment Tonight that she was happy for the couple. One of Chrishell's closest friends in the group, Mary, told Us Weekly in December that she wanted "nothing more than for both of them to be happy."
Maya Vander echoed Mary's sentiment, told the publication in December that she also wants the couple to be happy and that no one saw it coming. Heather Rae Young understood why Chrishell and Jason kept their relationship under wraps for several months before sharing the news with their co-workers and the rest of the world. However, unlike Maya, she wasn't as surprised by the union, according to Us Weekly. Jason's brother and co-founder of the Oppenheim Group, Brett Oppenheim, was just one other who couldn't have been more thrilled for the couple. He commented on Chrishell's Instagram post of the group on vacation in Italy this past July, "Thank you for making my brother happy."