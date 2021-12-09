Laci Peterson's Mom Has Blistering Words For Scott Peterson Amid New Sentencing

In November 2004, Scott Peterson was found guilty for the murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner, as per Biography. Laci originally went missing in December of 2002 and her body wasn't found until April of 2003, washed up on the shores of the San Francisco Bay along with the remains of her unborn fetus. Although Peterson pled not guilty, a jury found him guilty of the double homicide, in part due to the testimony given by his mistress at the time of the murder, Amber Frey. The massage therapist handed over hours of phone recordings between her and Peterson and detailed a list of lies, including his claims that he was already a widower when they met. In March of 2005, Peterson was sentenced to death by lethal injection.

In 2020, Peterson was given a second chance at getting off death row when California's Supreme Court found that jurors hadn't been properly weeded out for bias during his original trial, according to CBS News. During a re-sentencing hearing on December 8, Peterson's death sentence was officially overturned, but he was still sent back to prison for life without parole. He maintains his innocence in the violent crime. During the hearing, members from Laci's family were allowed to give statements in front of the court before Peterson's sentence was announced. Her mother, Sharon Rocha, gave a particularly scathing testimony that revealed just how deeply her daughter and grandchild's murder has affected her all these years later.