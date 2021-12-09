Claudia Schiffer Stuns In Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Claudia Schiffer stunned fans in a rare red carpet appearance on December 6, rocking a formfitting Balmain dress adorned with beads and black crystals. As the Daily Mail noted, the 51-year-old supermodel has kept a low profile after retiring from the runway in 2002. Schiffer deserved the break — she first started working at 17, after she got discovered in a Düsseldorf nightclub. The German model moved to Paris and rose to supermodel status at age 19 after a campaign for Guess jeans, according to HuffPost.

Schiffer also developed a close partnership and friendship with Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld in the late '80s, which spanned her modeling career. In an interview with Sotheby's, she gushed, "Karl was my magic dust. He transformed me from a shy German girl into a supermodel. He taught me about fashion, style, and survival in the fashion business." That "magic dust" has earned the star a net worth of $60 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, so she had plenty of resources to see her through when she retired at 26.

So why did Schiffer walk the red carpet again? As it turns out, it was for a very sweet reason.