Claudia Schiffer Stuns In Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Claudia Schiffer stunned fans in a rare red carpet appearance on December 6, rocking a formfitting Balmain dress adorned with beads and black crystals. As the Daily Mail noted, the 51-year-old supermodel has kept a low profile after retiring from the runway in 2002. Schiffer deserved the break — she first started working at 17, after she got discovered in a Düsseldorf nightclub. The German model moved to Paris and rose to supermodel status at age 19 after a campaign for Guess jeans, according to HuffPost.
Schiffer also developed a close partnership and friendship with Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld in the late '80s, which spanned her modeling career. In an interview with Sotheby's, she gushed, "Karl was my magic dust. He transformed me from a shy German girl into a supermodel. He taught me about fashion, style, and survival in the fashion business." That "magic dust" has earned the star a net worth of $60 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, so she had plenty of resources to see her through when she retired at 26.
So why did Schiffer walk the red carpet again? As it turns out, it was for a very sweet reason.
Schiffer slayed at her husband's movie premiere
Claudia Schiffer looked stunning and rocked the red carpet at "The King's Man" premiere in London, a movie her husband Matthew Vaughn directed, per the Daily Mail. Schiffer married Vaughn in 2002, and the couple shares three children. And it was Vaughn who inspired one of the world's most famous models to change her life.
"He [Vaughn] had everything I wanted in a man. He completely swept me off my feet," she gushed to The Guardian in 2002. "We are so similar in many ways. We got on like a house on fire from the minute we met. It was really natural." She continued, "I used to work every single day and travel round the world. I worked weekends, I never took one second off. When I met my husband I said, 'You know what, this is important. I'm not going to work weekends anymore.'"
Although Schiffer did return to the catwalk in 2018 for Donatella Versace, she doesn't plan to return full time. And that's probably for the best, as she doesn't vibe with how the industry has changed. "I think what's really different nowadays is the much faster pace," she told Vogue. "It makes it more difficult." But what's not difficult for the model? Looking glam at a movie premiere celebrating her husband's work.