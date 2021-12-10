The Tragic Death Of Super Bowl Champ Demaryius Thomas

Demaryius Thomas, former wide receiver for the Denver Broncos during their 2015 Super Bowl victory, was found dead in his home on December 9, according to ESPN. He was 33 years old. Per the outlet, early police reports believe his untimely death was the result of a medical issue, as family members and former teammates claimed Thomas had been suffering from seizures "for over a year."

It is worth noting that Thomas was involved in a single-car accident in February 2019. Thomas was driving an SUV at more than twice the speed limit when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a curb, with the car flipping "several times in the air." Although he escaped with minor injuries, Thomas told TMZ he could have died in the crash. "I wake up every morning and thank the lord above," he told the outlet. Although an official cause of death has yet to be publicly released, fans have been speculating that the seizures could be a result of brain damage from the 2019 crash. "It's unusual, but it does happen," wrote one user.

In the meantime, Thomas' colleagues and fans are paying tribute to his legacy.