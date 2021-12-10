The Tragic Death Of Super Bowl Champ Demaryius Thomas
Demaryius Thomas, former wide receiver for the Denver Broncos during their 2015 Super Bowl victory, was found dead in his home on December 9, according to ESPN. He was 33 years old. Per the outlet, early police reports believe his untimely death was the result of a medical issue, as family members and former teammates claimed Thomas had been suffering from seizures "for over a year."
It is worth noting that Thomas was involved in a single-car accident in February 2019. Thomas was driving an SUV at more than twice the speed limit when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a curb, with the car flipping "several times in the air." Although he escaped with minor injuries, Thomas told TMZ he could have died in the crash. "I wake up every morning and thank the lord above," he told the outlet. Although an official cause of death has yet to be publicly released, fans have been speculating that the seizures could be a result of brain damage from the 2019 crash. "It's unusual, but it does happen," wrote one user.
In the meantime, Thomas' colleagues and fans are paying tribute to his legacy.
Thomas is remembered for his big heart
The Denver Broncos released a statement on Twitter to commemorate the late Demaryius Thomas. "We are devastated and completely heartbroken," the statement read. "Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history." The statement also noted Thomas' devotion to his community, particularly in his work with children "through the Broncos Boys and Girls Club, hospital visits, his annual football camp and many other genuine interactions."
Other NFL players took to Twitter to pay their respects. Tom Brady posted a selfie of the two of them, writing, "We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him." Former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow echoed Brady's sentiments. "So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability...," he tweeted, "but I'll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life."
Sports reporter Nicki Jhabvala posted a compilation of videos of Thomas smiling and playing with children. "These are just some of the videos ... that I swore I would never delete," she wrote. "Being around little kids was when Demaryius seemed the happiest." Thomas' former teammate Tyler Polumbus agreed, sharing a photo of Thomas with his son after winning the Super Bowl (pictured above). "DT ... celebrated with him as if his own kid," Polumbus wrote. "I hope my son remembers 88."