The Tragic Death Of Monkees Star Michael Nesmith

Michael Nesmith of The Monkees died December 10 at 78, reports Rolling Stone. Nesmith's family told the magazine that the singer-songwriter died "in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes." Nesmith penned some of the group's classic hits like "Circle Sky" and "Mary, Mary."

Nesmith and Micky Dolenz, the last two surviving members of The Monkees, reunited this fall for a final farewell tour. They played their last show on November 14 in Los Angeles, just weeks before Nesmith's death, per their official website. Although there was no way to know at the time that it would be the last time the group would reunite, Dolenz told Ultimate Classic Rock, ​​"Every time we did a tour over the past four decades, we never had any plans to continue." He added, "They were all the final tour."

Dolenz took to Twitter to pay his respects to Nesmith, posting a photo of the two of them embracing onstage. "I'm so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick," he wrote. "I'll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick." But amid all the "shtick," Nesmith was making moves creating a lasting legacy.