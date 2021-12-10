Is Jalen Rose And Molly Qerim's Marriage Over For Good?
Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim met in 2016 during their time working for ESPN. They tied the knot in July 2018 following two years of dating. The former NBA basketball player announced the wedding on Twitter after keeping the engagement under wraps. Alongside a beautiful snap of the couple in their wedding attire, he wrote, "Just Married," and added the hashtag, "#Blessed." Prior to the wedding, the "First Take" host took to Instagram to post a photo of the duo in Turks and Caicos alongside a sweet caption that read, "You could've been anywhere in the world, but you're here with me. I appreciate that."
Throughout the last three years, both Rose and Qerim have documented their marriage on social media with photos and adorable captions. In May 2019, Rose took to his own Instagram account to praise his wife after she won an award. He captioned a photo from the ceremony, "Your speech was phenomenal & look was breathtaking!!" Fans expressed their happiness for the couple in the comments section of the post. However, fast-forward a year and both Rose and Qerim stopped posting photos together, sparking rumors things weren't going so well. Now, Rose has addressed the rumors, making a shocking statement about the future of his and Qerim's marriage.
Jalen Rose filed for divorce from Molly Qerim in April
Jalen Rose announced in an Instagram Story on December 8 that he and Molly Qerim had officially taken the next step from separation to divorce, per the New York Post. He confirmed they "both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship moving forward." The ESPN host asked his followers to give the former couple their "privacy" as they navigate this difficult time.
Although Rose only now announced the divorce, he filed with the courts back in April, which coincided with Qerim's move to Connecticut, according to TMZ. Neither is seeking spousal support in the divorce. The publication noted that fans were already suspicious of a potential split, as Qerim deleted her married name, "Rose," from her social media accounts in recent weeks while photographs of the two together had ceased. "Never understood how he got her anyway," one fan commented on a Twitter post announcing the split. Another commented, "And this is why you don't hook up with coworkers."
So are there rumors of new relationships between the two? As of this writing, it appears Rose and Qerim are still single... for now.