Is Jalen Rose And Molly Qerim's Marriage Over For Good?

Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim met in 2016 during their time working for ESPN. They tied the knot in July 2018 following two years of dating. The former NBA basketball player announced the wedding on Twitter after keeping the engagement under wraps. Alongside a beautiful snap of the couple in their wedding attire, he wrote, "Just Married," and added the hashtag, "#Blessed." Prior to the wedding, the "First Take" host took to Instagram to post a photo of the duo in Turks and Caicos alongside a sweet caption that read, "You could've been anywhere in the world, but you're here with me. I appreciate that."

Throughout the last three years, both Rose and Qerim have documented their marriage on social media with photos and adorable captions. In May 2019, Rose took to his own Instagram account to praise his wife after she won an award. He captioned a photo from the ceremony, "Your speech was phenomenal & look was breathtaking!!" Fans expressed their happiness for the couple in the comments section of the post. However, fast-forward a year and both Rose and Qerim stopped posting photos together, sparking rumors things weren't going so well. Now, Rose has addressed the rumors, making a shocking statement about the future of his and Qerim's marriage.