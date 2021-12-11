Inside Drew Barrymore's Sobriety Journey

Drew Barrymore has been sharing her talents with the world since she was a baby, but being one of the most successful child stars of her generation also meant Barrymore lived out personal traumas in the spotlight. After shooting to stardom playing the impossibly cute Gertie in Steven Spielberg's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" at the age of 7, Barrymore adopted the notorious lifestyle of Hollywood actors when she could still count her age with her fingers. By age 9, Barrymore was partying it out at Studio 54, more often than not under the influence of alcohol and drugs, The Guardian noted.

Barrymore had barely hit puberty when she was sent to rehab the first time. Between 13 and 14, Barrymore attempted suicide and was hospitalized to treat alcohol and drug addiction, the report detailed. She called those 18 months her rock bottom. "It was like serious recruitment training and boot camp, and it was horrible and dark and very long-lived, a year and a half, but I needed it," she told The Guardian.

After filing for emancipation from her parents at age 14, Barrymore slowly began to get her life back on track, giving up drugs completely. "Nothing would make me have a panic attack and seem like a bigger nightmare," Barry said of cocaine on Netflix's "Norm Macdonald Has a Show" (via People) in 2018. Her relationship with alcohol was different, though. Eventually, she gave up that too, an experience about which she is opening up for the first time now.