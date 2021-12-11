Here's How Zendaya Really Feels About Being Taller Than Her Boyfriend

Zendaya is fierce and she has the receipts to back it up. Who could ever forget when Giuliana Rancic threw some shade at the then-teenager and her 2015 Oscar look? In a "Fashion Police" clip, Rancic criticized Zendaya's dreadlocks, saying, "I feel like she smells like patchouli oil." The Emmy award-winner took to Instagram and clapped back, "There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful. Someone said something about my hair at the Oscars that left me in awe. Not because I was relishing in rave outfit reviews, but because I was hit with ignorant slurs and pure disrespect." Zendaya added, "To say that an 18-year-old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or 'weed' is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive. I don't usually feel the need to respond to negative things but certain remarks cannot go unchecked."

While the initial talk was about the 18-year-old's hairstyle, the conversation soon evolved to a race discussion. The actor went on to tell W Magazine, "[I]t made me think, How could I always have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with people of color?" Now, once again, it seems as if Zendaya is questioning certain norms. This time around, Zendaya and Tom Holland spoke out about stereotypes within relationships, namely theirs.