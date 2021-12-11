Here's How Zendaya Really Feels About Being Taller Than Her Boyfriend
Zendaya is fierce and she has the receipts to back it up. Who could ever forget when Giuliana Rancic threw some shade at the then-teenager and her 2015 Oscar look? In a "Fashion Police" clip, Rancic criticized Zendaya's dreadlocks, saying, "I feel like she smells like patchouli oil." The Emmy award-winner took to Instagram and clapped back, "There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful. Someone said something about my hair at the Oscars that left me in awe. Not because I was relishing in rave outfit reviews, but because I was hit with ignorant slurs and pure disrespect." Zendaya added, "To say that an 18-year-old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or 'weed' is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive. I don't usually feel the need to respond to negative things but certain remarks cannot go unchecked."
While the initial talk was about the 18-year-old's hairstyle, the conversation soon evolved to a race discussion. The actor went on to tell W Magazine, "[I]t made me think, How could I always have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with people of color?" Now, once again, it seems as if Zendaya is questioning certain norms. This time around, Zendaya and Tom Holland spoke out about stereotypes within relationships, namely theirs.
Zendaya and Tom Holland talk 'stupid assumption' on height
Tom Holland and Zendaya are currently promoting "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In a SiriusXM interview, host Jessica Shaw brought up the on-screen kiss between their characters Spider-Man and Mary Jane (MJ). She claimed that audiences had noticed that Zendaya is taller than Holland. The "Unchartered" actor said (via Independent), "Not that much taller." He continued, "Let's put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best." For the record, Zendaya stands at 5 feet 10 inches, while Holland is 5 feet 8 inches. He continued, "It's not like, people say like, 'How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult," via People.
Shaw then pointed out that there were certain gender stereotypes. She said, "What I'm saying is I'm always fascinated by — because it's such a misogynistic thing that like, 'Oh my God, the woman [is taller],' and it is so problematic." Holland seemingly agreed it was a "stupid assumption" that people made. Zendaya added that her experience was different from the norm. She mused, "This is normal too." Zendaya then shared, "My mom is taller than my dad. My mom's taller than everyone." Their height difference is not a problem for Holland and Zendaya, and they are dismantling stereotypical beliefs in the name of love.