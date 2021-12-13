Avicii's Father Confirms What We Suspected About His Son's Tragic Death

This article includes mention of suicide.

Avicii had been making music professionally since he was 16 — that's how old the Swedish DJ, born Tim Bergling, was when he snagged his first record deal, according to The Guardian. He shot to prominence a few years later with the release of the single "Levels," for which he received a Grammy Award nomination in 2012, an accolade that came on the heels of his first nomination for a collab with David Ghetta the previous year. In 2013, Avicii released the hit "Wake Me Up," further propelling him into stardom. But Avicii had a hard time balancing the extroverted world of electronic dance music with his private self, who was shy and uninterested in fame. "I love what I do, but I've never liked being recognised or being in the spotlight," he once said, per The Guardian.

In March 2016, Avicii announced he would no longer tour. "I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist," Avicii wrote in his statement, per Rolling Stone, adding that he would continue to make music and "to speak to my fans through it." Almost exactly two years later, Avicii was found dead while vacationing in Muscat, Oman. He was 28. Avicii's death was widely reported as a suicide at the time, according to Rolling Stone. Now, Avicii's father, Klas Bergling, is opening up about the tragedy.