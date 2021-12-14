The Truth Behind The Meaning Of 999 To Juice WRLD

Emo-rap superstar Juice WRLD died on December 8, 2019 from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine, per GQ. In addition to frequent posthumous releases of his music, with HBO's new documentary "Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss," airing on December 16 — eight days after the anniversary of Juice's tragic death — the internet is once again abuzz with questions and speculations about the "Lucid Dreams" artist.

Juice, who was just 21 at the time of his death, went from Soundcloud artist to megastar practically overnight — when he was still a teenager — with the release of the music video for his hit song, "All Girls Are the Same." The video's director, Cole Bennett, told GQ, "I've seen a lot of people blow up right before my very eyes, but I don't think anyone's ever seen an artist blow up that quick." The hit track was from his 2018 album "Goodbye & Good Riddance," and it drew fans back to Juice's pre-record label debut EP, "Juice WRLD 999," which he released himself in 2017. The EP's hit "Lucid Dreams," which sampled a song from Sting, became Juice's breakout hit.

With renewed interest in Juice WRLD and his music, there's new curiosity about his debut EP, and especially the numbers that make up the title: 999. Fans want to know why that number was so significant to the rapper.