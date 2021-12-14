Fans Can't Get Enough Of Lala Kent's Brutal Jab At Her Ex Randall Emmett

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably well aware of the highly publicized split between "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent and her movie producer fiancé Randall Emmett.

Rumors first started swirling when Lala posted an Instagram Story to her account (via Us Weekly) on October 17 wherein she and the couple's baby girl, Ocean, were seemingly taking up residence at The Beverly Hills Hotel to the tune of Beyonce's hit "Sorry" — an infidelity anthem by all accounts. But that was only the beginning. Shortly after Lala's famous Beverly Hills Hotel staycation, photos surfaced on Twitter of Randall going to a Nashville hotel with two unidentified women. Cue the mass speculation and media storm frenzy. By December, however, the jig was up. Lala and Rand were DUNZO. "Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand," Kent revealed during the December 1 episode of her "Give Them Lala" podcast. "I don't know how the f–k I didn't see a lot of this s–t." Still, Lala maintained she was grateful for the way things played out. "What's five years and some change versus what I would've been in?"

Perhaps, however, there were a few drawbacks regarding the duration of the relationship...