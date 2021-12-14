Fans Can't Get Enough Of Lala Kent's Brutal Jab At Her Ex Randall Emmett
Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably well aware of the highly publicized split between "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent and her movie producer fiancé Randall Emmett.
Rumors first started swirling when Lala posted an Instagram Story to her account (via Us Weekly) on October 17 wherein she and the couple's baby girl, Ocean, were seemingly taking up residence at The Beverly Hills Hotel to the tune of Beyonce's hit "Sorry" — an infidelity anthem by all accounts. But that was only the beginning. Shortly after Lala's famous Beverly Hills Hotel staycation, photos surfaced on Twitter of Randall going to a Nashville hotel with two unidentified women. Cue the mass speculation and media storm frenzy. By December, however, the jig was up. Lala and Rand were DUNZO. "Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand," Kent revealed during the December 1 episode of her "Give Them Lala" podcast. "I don't know how the f–k I didn't see a lot of this s–t." Still, Lala maintained she was grateful for the way things played out. "What's five years and some change versus what I would've been in?"
Perhaps, however, there were a few drawbacks regarding the duration of the relationship...
Lala Kent shaded her sex life with Randall Emmett
Just like Beyonce's famous song, reality television personality Lala Kent is NOT sorry.
Following her split from Randall Emmett, Lala wasted no time throwing subtle shade at her former beau. As reported by Page Six, Lala had her fans in an uproar when she used a business partnership with Bellesa Boutique to volley an insult straight at Randall. "Tis the season for a little extra self-care! I'm giving away *thousands* of free vibrators and goodies to celebrate the holidays! It's the best sexy time I've had in five years and eight months," the caption of the sponsored post read.
Following the social media jab, many fans took to the comments section to pile on. "Randall is officially REPLACED," one user wrote while another penned, "THIS WAS SO SAVAGE AND IM HERE FOR IT." Adding further insult to injury, the makers of the vibrator in question couldn't resist the urge to get in on the action either. "SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID!" Bellesa Boutique declared. Oh, the shade...