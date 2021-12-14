What Mandy Moore Really Thinks About A Possible This Is Us Reboot
NBC delivered "This Is Us" stans terrible news when they announced in May that the drama series was coming to an end following its sixth season.
On the heels of the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad news, the show's creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to air out his grievances. "Whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favorite thing. While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended," Fogelman penned. "We'll work hard to stick the landing," he vowed.
With the final season's premiere date quickly approaching, many fans of the show are desperately wondering if they'll ever be able to get their "This Is Us" fix again. But what if the powers that be didn't opt to "stick to the landing" so to speak? What if, perhaps, there was a "This Is Us" reboot on the horizon?
Mandy Moore is 'game' for a reboot
While there is no evidence to support that a "This Is Us" reboot is even being considered, actor Mandy Moore had made it clear: she's "game."
I'm going to be a total wreck," Moore told E! News when asked whether or not she's ready to bid adieu to the series' cast and crew members. "We are a family. We've been a family from the beginning. There's not a bad apple in the bunch. I've already resigned myself to the fact that there will never be another job that is this special. It's just so special to be a part of something that just consistently touches you in every way."
Still, Moore remains hopeful. "We were laughing the other day with some of the cast, like, all these shows that are getting rebooted, didn't they just end five, six, seven years ago? Are we going to be doing 'This Is Us' the reboot in six years?" Moore joked. "I would be game to do anything that would reunite me with everybody here," Moore declared emphatically.
Here's to wishful thinking!