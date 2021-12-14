What Mandy Moore Really Thinks About A Possible This Is Us Reboot

NBC delivered "This Is Us" stans terrible news when they announced in May that the drama series was coming to an end following its sixth season.

On the heels of the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad news, the show's creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to air out his grievances. "Whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favorite thing. While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended," Fogelman penned. "We'll work hard to stick the landing," he vowed.

With the final season's premiere date quickly approaching, many fans of the show are desperately wondering if they'll ever be able to get their "This Is Us" fix again. But what if the powers that be didn't opt to "stick to the landing" so to speak? What if, perhaps, there was a "This Is Us" reboot on the horizon?