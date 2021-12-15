Elon Musk's Feud With Elizabeth Warren Fully Explained

The gloves are off between billionaire Elon Musk and Senator Elizabeth Warren!

Things got heated on December 13 when Warren took a cheap shot at Musk after learning he was named Time magazine's 2021 Person of the Year. "Let's change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else," she fired out in a tweet.

Musk, for his part, wasn't willing to take the criticism lying down and an all-out Twitter war promptly ensued. "Stop projecting!" he tweeted back along with a link to a Fox News op-ed piece wherein the author claimed that the senator pretended to be Native American in an effort to yield benefits from various affirmative action policies and practices. But he wasn't done there. "You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend's angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason," he wrote. In yet another tweet addressed to Warren, he referred to her as "Senator Karen," and begged her not to call the manager on him. YIKES. So what's the catalyst behind this ugly Twitter feud, anyway? Just a heads up: the answer probably won't surprise you...