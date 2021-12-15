Jordan Fisher Announces Big News About His Future
Life just keeps getting better for "Dear Evan Hansen" star Jordan Fisher. The actor and previous "Dancing With the Stars" winner has had plenty of career milestones — like playing the lovable John Ambrose in Netflix's "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" among his numerous Disney credits and more. He's also no stranger to the stage, taking on the starring role in the Tony-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway. It's not just his career that's had milestones lately, though.
Last year, the actor tied the knot with his longtime love, Ellie Fisher, in quite literally an intimate fairytale wedding at Walt Disney World. After meeting at a theater camp back in 2012, the two eventually started dating before making things permanent when Jordan proposed, according to J-14. And after having to push their big wedding plans back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan told the publication that it was high time to actually walk down the aisle with their friends and family around them. "We're so ready to get married," he told J-14.
The two have seemingly been living in bliss since their wedding and made a big announcement together on December 14 about what's up next for them.
Jordan and Ellie Fisher are expecting their first baby
Jordan and Ellie Fisher shared an adorable video to Instagram together on December 14 announcing they're soon to be parents. In the video, Ellie helps Jordan put a jacket on before asking him to put his hands in his pockets. When he does, he finds her pregnancy test and immediately bursts into tears. In the caption, Jordan wrote, "and the journey begins...we can't wait to meet you."
But that's not all! Ellie and Jordan already know they're having a boy, so they shared the news with their loved ones, too. There was plenty of tears, hugs, and love to go around, and there's no way you'll still have dry eyes after watching their joyous video.
Ellie told People in 2019 that family was always in the cards for the couple. "His goal in life is to have a family," she said. "I'm not an actress or in the entertainment industry in any way, so it was really important for me to find a husband that was grounded and had goals that were the same as mine." She added, "For us to both agree that family was the most important thing that we get out of life was a big sign for me."
Congrats to Jordan and Ellie!