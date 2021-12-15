Jordan Fisher Announces Big News About His Future

Life just keeps getting better for "Dear Evan Hansen" star Jordan Fisher. The actor and previous "Dancing With the Stars" winner has had plenty of career milestones — like playing the lovable John Ambrose in Netflix's "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" among his numerous Disney credits and more. He's also no stranger to the stage, taking on the starring role in the Tony-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway. It's not just his career that's had milestones lately, though.

Last year, the actor tied the knot with his longtime love, Ellie Fisher, in quite literally an intimate fairytale wedding at Walt Disney World. After meeting at a theater camp back in 2012, the two eventually started dating before making things permanent when Jordan proposed, according to J-14. And after having to push their big wedding plans back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan told the publication that it was high time to actually walk down the aisle with their friends and family around them. "We're so ready to get married," he told J-14.

The two have seemingly been living in bliss since their wedding and made a big announcement together on December 14 about what's up next for them.