The Real Reason RHOBH Shut Down Production
Production for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has shut down — again. That's right, the ladies of the Bravo reality show are on hiatus, and it's not for a Christmas vacation. So what's the deal? Before we get to the show's latest snafu, let's revisit what happened last year at this time.
In December 2020, Deadline reported that filming for the Season 11 of the Bravo hit was shut down after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. The news came shortly before series star Kyle Richards revealed that she and her daughter, Sophia Umansky, tested positive for COVID and were quarantined away from the rest of their family. TMZ later reported that Dorit Kemsley and Kyle's sister, RHOBH "friend" Kathy Hilton, also tested positive but "did not contract COVID on set."
Producers had been following safety protocols and testing ahead of the shutdown, but even that hadn't been enough for Kyle's older sister, Kim Richards, to agree to a cameo on the series she once starred in. In an interview with Digital Spy, Kyle revealed that Kim had been "really uncomfortable" with the idea of filming "RHOBH" with her sisters even before production shut down last year. "She was very nervous. ... And then of course, we got [COVID] and she was like, 'See, nevermind.'" Well, it seems like there's still reason for Kim to feel "nervous"!
RHOBH shut down production for the same reason
Fast forward one year, and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is repeating history. On December 13, reports surfaced that Season 12 of the Bravo reality show halted production after three cast members — Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Girardi — tested positive for COVID-19. An insider told People that the sick cast members are "trying to take care of themselves," while the other stars of the Bravo reality show are now "nervous now that they might have it." The entire "RHOBH" Season 12 cast, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, got photographed together at the People's Choice Awards on December 7.
"Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe," the "RHOBH" insider told People, noting that all of the ladies have been vaccinated and are feeling "fine" as a result. Page Six noted Bravo might film with the four "healthy" Housewives stars solo over the holidays.
Garcelle was the first of the cast to confirm her COVID diagnosis. In an Instagram post on December 13, she shared she was "thankful" to be vaccinated. "I feel OK. I'm sure I will continue to feel OK," she said in a video message. The Bravo star added that her teenage twin sons, Jax and Jaid, tested negative for the virus but will be retested. Beauvais revealed she would be quarantined for "probably 10" days. "This stuff is crazy. Be careful out there," she warned fans.