The Real Reason RHOBH Shut Down Production

Production for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has shut down — again. That's right, the ladies of the Bravo reality show are on hiatus, and it's not for a Christmas vacation. So what's the deal? Before we get to the show's latest snafu, let's revisit what happened last year at this time.

In December 2020, Deadline reported that filming for the Season 11 of the Bravo hit was shut down after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. The news came shortly before series star Kyle Richards revealed that she and her daughter, Sophia Umansky, tested positive for COVID and were quarantined away from the rest of their family. TMZ later reported that Dorit Kemsley and Kyle's sister, RHOBH "friend" Kathy Hilton, also tested positive but "did not contract COVID on set."

Producers had been following safety protocols and testing ahead of the shutdown, but even that hadn't been enough for Kyle's older sister, Kim Richards, to agree to a cameo on the series she once starred in. In an interview with Digital Spy, Kyle revealed that Kim had been "really uncomfortable" with the idea of filming "RHOBH" with her sisters even before production shut down last year. "She was very nervous. ... And then of course, we got [COVID] and she was like, 'See, nevermind.'" Well, it seems like there's still reason for Kim to feel "nervous"!