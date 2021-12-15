Which This Is Us Star Told His Wife He Actually Loved His Co-Star?

"This Is Us" actor Sterling K. Brown told his real-life wife, Ryan Michelle Bathé, that he loved his on-screen wife, Susan Kelechi Watson — but don't call tabloid talk show host Jerry Springer just yet.

During a candid interview with E! News, Brown explained that he employed the same method of acting as his co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore. "I told my wife early on, I said, 'Ry, I want to say this to you in person because you'll probably hear me say this in different interviews, but I love Susan Kelechi Watson,'" he revealed. "'I don't love her in a way that is disrespectful. I don't love her in a way that you have anything to worry about. I love her spirit, her soul, the way in which she approaches the work.' There's a certain level of playfulness I always know I can count on when Sue and I have a scene with one another," he continued.

Fortunately for Brown, it appears his wife understands as she is a successful actor in her own right. "Sterling and I have been in the game for a long time. We go back to college. We've learned that there are certain minefields and pitfalls in our relationship, like a slalom, we just move right past them," Bathé told E! News in 2017. "Rehearsing together is one of those things."