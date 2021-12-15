Tom Brady Lashes Out At Tony Romo. Here's What He Said

Tom Brady doesn't like to be underestimated. The star quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has had a stellar season thus far with the team gearing up for another chance at the NFC South title, per Buccaneers News. Brady, of course, plays a big part in the team's success and is an early contender for the 2021 NFL MVP Award, according to ESPN. Brady has won the league's MVP award five times before, per Britannica, and is looking to add more to his collection. However, not everyone has been impressed with his form on the field.

Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo had some words to say about Brady after watching him run against the Buffalo Bills on December 12. Commentating on CBS' broadcast, Romo criticized Brady for his lack of speed. "He's slow, right? He can't actually make someone miss," Romo said on air (via Sports Illustrated).

Well, Brady did not take kindly to Romo's comment — and hit back with his own response.