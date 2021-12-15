Tom Brady Lashes Out At Tony Romo. Here's What He Said
Tom Brady doesn't like to be underestimated. The star quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has had a stellar season thus far with the team gearing up for another chance at the NFC South title, per Buccaneers News. Brady, of course, plays a big part in the team's success and is an early contender for the 2021 NFL MVP Award, according to ESPN. Brady has won the league's MVP award five times before, per Britannica, and is looking to add more to his collection. However, not everyone has been impressed with his form on the field.
Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo had some words to say about Brady after watching him run against the Buffalo Bills on December 12. Commentating on CBS' broadcast, Romo criticized Brady for his lack of speed. "He's slow, right? He can't actually make someone miss," Romo said on air (via Sports Illustrated).
Well, Brady did not take kindly to Romo's comment — and hit back with his own response.
Tom Brady trolls Tony Romo and Peyton Manning in a new video
Tom Brady wants everyone to know he's as fast as can be. One day after Tony Romo called him out for making slow runs on the field, Brady took to Twitter to show off his receipts and dragged Peyton Manning into the conversation too. In the video posted to Twitter, Brady highlighted Romo's on-air comment before turning the camera back on him, saying, "So, is he not watching?" — before showing off the two runs he did in the game on Sunday. "Tony and Peyton hating from the booth! Come on guys...," Brady tweeted alongside the video. Brady referenced Manning for his Madden speed rating of 71 in Week 13 on EA Sports.
While Romo may have caught some heat from Brady and his fans for the comment, he has maintained that it is part of his job to keep viewers engaged. "I'm gonna tell a story and make it good," Romo told Sports Illustrated of his broadcasting style. It's no wonder that CBS has signed Romo to an extension worth up to $17 million, making him the highest paid TV analyst in history, according to the New York Post.