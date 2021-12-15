The Real Reason Elon Musk Can't Stand Jeff Bezos
Nothing screams "21st century" like some good old-fashioned trolling. And despite being the richest man in the world, Elon Musk even takes the time to do so. On December 13, shortly after Musk was named Time's Person of the Year, Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to lambast the richest man in the world.
"Let's change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else," Warren tweeted, while Musk quickly clapped back. "Stop projecting!" Musk wrote, sharing a Fox News article on how Warren "is a fraud." He then followed up, tweeting, "You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend's angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason."
This isn't the only time Musk has fought back at politicians who have taken issue against his financial abilities. When Sen. Bernie Sanders demanded "that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share," Musk rebutted, writing, "I keep forgetting that you're still alive — a tweet that then became a meme.
Now, Musk is taking aim at his latest target — the second richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos.
Elon Musk thinks Jeff Bezos 'should spend more time' working harder
The billionaire space race has been underway for quite some time. The battle for financial and galactic supremacy (which sounds incredibly dystopian...) between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos has captivated (and dismayed) many around the world. While Tesla's Musk, who oversees SpaceX, attempts to build "a spacefaring civilization" (per its website), Amazon founder Bezos seeks to "expand, explore, find new energy and material resources, and move industries that stress Earth into space" with Blue Origin (per its website).
Despite their similar goals, Musk has made no qualms in clowning his competitor in Bezos. Speaking to the Financial Times (via the New York Post), Musk slammed Bezos, stating, "He does not seem to be willing to spend mental energy getting into the details of engineering." Despite Bezos' possessing "reasonably good engineering aptitude," Musk thinks the Amazon tycoon "does take himself a bit too seriously."
"In some ways, I'm trying to goad him into spending more time at Blue Origin so they make more progress," he added. But of course, he wouldn't be Elon Musk if he didn't troll somebody. "As a friend of mine says, he should spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub," said the world's richest man. Ouch.
Of course, this is far from the only time Musk came for Bezos. In October, after Bezos tweeted a story about critics doubting Amazon's success, Musk had only one thing to say — quite simply, a silver medal emoji, implying that, in his opinion, Bezos is once again second to Musk.