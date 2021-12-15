The Real Reason Elon Musk Can't Stand Jeff Bezos

Nothing screams "21st century" like some good old-fashioned trolling. And despite being the richest man in the world, Elon Musk even takes the time to do so. On December 13, shortly after Musk was named Time's Person of the Year, Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to lambast the richest man in the world.

"Let's change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else," Warren tweeted, while Musk quickly clapped back. "Stop projecting!" Musk wrote, sharing a Fox News article on how Warren "is a fraud." He then followed up, tweeting, "You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend's angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason."

This isn't the only time Musk has fought back at politicians who have taken issue against his financial abilities. When Sen. Bernie Sanders demanded "that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share," Musk rebutted, writing, "I keep forgetting that you're still alive — a tweet that then became a meme.

Now, Musk is taking aim at his latest target — the second richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos.