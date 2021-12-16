John Wick Star Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Keanu Reeves' On Set Behavior

Hollywood is overrun with personalities boasting larger-than-life egos — but Keanu Reeves isn't one of them, if popular culture is to be believed. Over the years, Reeves has made a name for himself not only as an accomplished actor behind cultural icons like "The Matrix" but also as one of the nicest people in the industry, with The New Yorker claiming in 2019 that he "is too good for this world." Reeves combines charisma with modesty, giving him a demeanor that was on display at the E3 video-game convention in June 2019 when he called the audience "breathtaking," a word that became associated with the actor.

Reeves is also known for being generous to everyday people. In 2011, he made headlines when he offered his subway seat to a woman carrying a large bag, as the HuffPost reported at the time. Then in 2014, Reeves got soaking wet after waiting 20 minutes in line to enter the "Daughter of God" party, a film he starred in, according to Page Six. "Keanu was really patiently waiting. I don't think he said anything to the bouncer, like, 'I'm Keanu.' No one recognized him," chauffeur Ronny Sunshine told the outlet. He didn't stop there. Once inside, he asked the DJ to use the microphone so he could announce he had found a credit card on the floor, Page Six reported.

Reeves isn't just nice to strangers on the street. He is also a considerate co-worker, as "John Wicks" star Lance Reddick can attest to.