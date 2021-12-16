The Rock's Birthday Wish For His Daughter Has Hearts Melting

Dwayne Johnson may have a Rock-hard work ethic (yes, that was a pun, ICYMI), but it turns out he's a huge softie behind the scenes. The former football player-turned professional wrestler-turned actor has long captivated audiences since the 1990s. During his iconic run in WWE, Johnson amassed several world championships and has held secondary titles such as the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championships with legends such as Mick Foley, Chris Jericho, and The Undertaker.

In fact, the latter had a tremendous amount of praise for Johnson. In an interview with Kevin Hart, The Undertaker listed the Hollywood A-lister on his Mount Rushmore of WWE, along with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Andre the Giant. The comments actually came just months after Taker jokingly referred to Johnson as a "C-Lister" (via ​​Wrestling INC). But all jokes and accomplishments aside, The Undertaker is probably not the only person who would list Johnson on their Mount Rushmore.

With his gushy, heartfelt birthday message in tow, we're sure daughter Jasmine would rank her father up there as well!