The Rock's Birthday Wish For His Daughter Has Hearts Melting
Dwayne Johnson may have a Rock-hard work ethic (yes, that was a pun, ICYMI), but it turns out he's a huge softie behind the scenes. The former football player-turned professional wrestler-turned actor has long captivated audiences since the 1990s. During his iconic run in WWE, Johnson amassed several world championships and has held secondary titles such as the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championships with legends such as Mick Foley, Chris Jericho, and The Undertaker.
In fact, the latter had a tremendous amount of praise for Johnson. In an interview with Kevin Hart, The Undertaker listed the Hollywood A-lister on his Mount Rushmore of WWE, along with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Andre the Giant. The comments actually came just months after Taker jokingly referred to Johnson as a "C-Lister" (via Wrestling INC). But all jokes and accomplishments aside, The Undertaker is probably not the only person who would list Johnson on their Mount Rushmore.
With his gushy, heartfelt birthday message in tow, we're sure daughter Jasmine would rank her father up there as well!
Dwayne Johnson's touching tribute for Jasmine's 6th birthday
How has it been six years already?! On December 16th, 2015, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson welcomed his second child, daughter Jasmine, with then-girlfriend Lauren Hashian. Now, in light of her 6th birthday, Johnson has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his second daughter (along with a sweet video of her "tattooing" his face!).
"Happy Birthday Jazzy!!!" he prefaced the post, adding, "Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, confident and most importantly ~ loving and kind. And a WICKED sense of humor. Wonder where she gets that from?" He noted that he's "proud" of Jasmine and he'll "always be here to help guide thru life with my heart and hands." Johnson then praised now-wife Hashian, stating she "ROCKS!!" and that "There's no one better. And no greater woman in your life for you to look up to and learn from." Known for his busy schedule, Johnson concluded by writing, "Have the BEST BIRTHDAY and I'm flying home tonight after work to tuck you in."
In November, Johnson revealed that Jasmine has the most adorable reaction for when people recognize her dad in public. "So now, what [Jasmine will] do is if she gets wind that someone is noticing me — we're at a park and kids are noticing or parents — she'll come up and grab me and she'll go, 'Dad, come on! They recognize you. Come, say hello. Come on, you're The Rock!'" he revealed (via Today).