Kyle Richards Opens Up About Whether Or Not She's Ever Had Any Work Done On Her Face

Kyle Richards, 52, looks much different from the first time fans met her on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 1 over a decade ago. And Richards has certainly changed since viewers first saw her as little Lindsey Wallace in the original "Halloween" in 1978. However, changes to her appearance in recent years had fans guessing if she received the Beverly Hills nip-tuck treatment.

The "RHOBH" star opened up on Instagram in October about why her nose looked different. "I fixed my nose," Richards wrote, per Bravo. "I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the tip." The accident that led Richards to break her nose happened on set of "Halloween Kills," in which the reality star reprised her role from the original slasher. "I didn't know it was broken when it happened," the actor told Us Weekly. "I just knew I hurt myself, but I didn't tell anybody."

Beyond fixing her nose after "Halloween Kills," fans are wondering if Kyle Richards has been in the plastic surgery office for other reasons. The "RHOBH" star recently addressed whether she's had more work done.