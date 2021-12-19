Kyle Richards Opens Up About Whether Or Not She's Ever Had Any Work Done On Her Face
Kyle Richards, 52, looks much different from the first time fans met her on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 1 over a decade ago. And Richards has certainly changed since viewers first saw her as little Lindsey Wallace in the original "Halloween" in 1978. However, changes to her appearance in recent years had fans guessing if she received the Beverly Hills nip-tuck treatment.
The "RHOBH" star opened up on Instagram in October about why her nose looked different. "I fixed my nose," Richards wrote, per Bravo. "I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the tip." The accident that led Richards to break her nose happened on set of "Halloween Kills," in which the reality star reprised her role from the original slasher. "I didn't know it was broken when it happened," the actor told Us Weekly. "I just knew I hurt myself, but I didn't tell anybody."
Beyond fixing her nose after "Halloween Kills," fans are wondering if Kyle Richards has been in the plastic surgery office for other reasons. The "RHOBH" star recently addressed whether she's had more work done.
Kyle Richards doesn't want more cosmetic surgery
Though Kyle Richards has had plastic surgery before, she confirmed it's been a while since her last procedure and she doesn't want any more. "I'm not looking to have any other surgery," the "Halloween" star told In Touch (via Daily Mail). "People keep asking me if I've done anything but I haven't." Richards explained that she has laid off cosmetic procedures because of her recent work as an actor. "I haven't even had Botox recently, because I want to be able to move my forehead in movies to show expression, like in 'Halloween Kills'," Richards told the outlet.
According to Life & Style, Richards received her first rhinoplasty in 2006 and later had liposuction in 2012. On being transparent about her cosmetic work, the "RHOBH" star told the outlet that it gives her "rage" when people look perfect and pretend they haven't had work done. "I'm honest about that because we all are so hard on ourselves as it is and you know, when you see someone that you think is golden, they normally look so amazing," Richards said, "You're like, 'Oh, they look like crap this morning, thank God.' You know, like, we're all in this together. We're just trying to do our best."