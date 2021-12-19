The Real Meaning Behind Poison By Aaliyah And The Weeknd

Aaliyah Dana Haughton, better known to the world by her first name, was one of music's greatest superstars. She had earned the title of the Princess of R&B for her numerous hits and contributions to the genre, including "One in a Million," "You Are Love," and "Try Again," per The Hollywood Reporter. Aaliyah was brought up in a musical household as her uncle, Barry Hankerson, is an American record producer and was married to Gladys Knight. Hankerson also signed Aaliyah to her first and only record deal when she was 13, according to Billboard.

Unfortunately, Aaliyah's contributions to music were cut short after she tragically died in a plane crash in the Bahamas after filming the music video for "Rock the Boat" on August 25, 2001, per Biography. Fans held vigils in her honor and vowed to support her music even after her death. However, Aaliyah's posthumous music was not accessible because Hankerson refused to distribute her music, citing family wishes, according to Complex. Blackground Records, Aaliyah's label, was also involved in numerous lawsuits with artists previously signed to them, and therefore had limited finances to release Aaliyah's catalogue of hits.

Things changed, though, this past August when Hankerson announced that Aaliyah's catalogue would appear on streaming platforms, per The New York Times. In addition to her old songs, a new single from Aaliyah called "Poison" has been released and it features The Weeknd. So, what does the song mean?