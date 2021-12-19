The Real Meaning Behind Poison By Aaliyah And The Weeknd
Aaliyah Dana Haughton, better known to the world by her first name, was one of music's greatest superstars. She had earned the title of the Princess of R&B for her numerous hits and contributions to the genre, including "One in a Million," "You Are Love," and "Try Again," per The Hollywood Reporter. Aaliyah was brought up in a musical household as her uncle, Barry Hankerson, is an American record producer and was married to Gladys Knight. Hankerson also signed Aaliyah to her first and only record deal when she was 13, according to Billboard.
Unfortunately, Aaliyah's contributions to music were cut short after she tragically died in a plane crash in the Bahamas after filming the music video for "Rock the Boat" on August 25, 2001, per Biography. Fans held vigils in her honor and vowed to support her music even after her death. However, Aaliyah's posthumous music was not accessible because Hankerson refused to distribute her music, citing family wishes, according to Complex. Blackground Records, Aaliyah's label, was also involved in numerous lawsuits with artists previously signed to them, and therefore had limited finances to release Aaliyah's catalogue of hits.
Things changed, though, this past August when Hankerson announced that Aaliyah's catalogue would appear on streaming platforms, per The New York Times. In addition to her old songs, a new single from Aaliyah called "Poison" has been released and it features The Weeknd. So, what does the song mean?
Aaliyah and The Weeknd's song is about questioning a relationship
"Poison," the new single from Aaliyah and The Weekend, was released on December 17. The song is the first single off of Aaliyah's posthumous album, "Unstoppable," set to be released in 2022. "I'm so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented the Weeknd," Barry Hankerson said in a press release (via Pitchfork). "I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering."
On "Poison," Aaliyah and The Weekend effortlessly trade vocals on the mellow R&B jam, contemplating about the status of a troubled — and toxic — relationship. "How can I explain myself to you? / Questions keep lurking through my mind / Is it the lover for the time? / I've given my heart, my joy, my soul to you / If it is real, I sure can't see," Aaliyah coos in the first verse with a haunting falsetto (via Genius). The Weekend joins in on the chorus, singing, "They told me not to fall in love / Wondering where it all went wrong / You were my poison all along."
Later in the song, the R&B superstars conclude that they aren't right for each other. "Now it's too late for both of us / No regrets for what we lost and what we shared / Maybe tomorrow we'll love again / But until then we'll stay as friends," they both sing, ultimately deciding to end the relationship.