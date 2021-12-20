The Tragic Death Of Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin

Since debuting on the music scene in 2004, classical crossover group Il Divo has sold millions of records worldwide and played to crowds all over the globe. But after a nearly two-decade career, it's a sad time for both the group and their loyal fans.

Earlier this month, the chart-topping group announced they had been forced to postpone the remaining shows of their Christmas tour "due to illness." However, they did state their plans to get back on the road in December 2022. "Il Divo are deeply sorry to their fans, but look forward to returning to the road in the new year and seeing you all in the run up to next Christmas," they tweeted. Less than a week later, it was reported by Spanish outlet El Español that member Carlos Marín had been hospitalized on December 8, after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Manchester Royal Medical Center in England.

With fans wishing the singer all the best, the group's latest announcement is one everyone was dreading.