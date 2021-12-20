The Tragic Death Of Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin
Since debuting on the music scene in 2004, classical crossover group Il Divo has sold millions of records worldwide and played to crowds all over the globe. But after a nearly two-decade career, it's a sad time for both the group and their loyal fans.
Earlier this month, the chart-topping group announced they had been forced to postpone the remaining shows of their Christmas tour "due to illness." However, they did state their plans to get back on the road in December 2022. "Il Divo are deeply sorry to their fans, but look forward to returning to the road in the new year and seeing you all in the run up to next Christmas," they tweeted. Less than a week later, it was reported by Spanish outlet El Español that member Carlos Marín had been hospitalized on December 8, after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Manchester Royal Medical Center in England.
With fans wishing the singer all the best, the group's latest announcement is one everyone was dreading.
Carlos Marín reportedly died after battling COVID-19
On December 19, members of Il Divo — David Miller, Sébastien Izambard, and Urs Bühler — took to Instagram to share the sad news that Carlos Marín had died alongside a snapshot of the singer smiling. "It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans," they wrote, adding, "There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace."
Marín died at the young age of 53. Even though the group didn't state the reason for his death, The Independent reported it was after an apparent battle with COVID-19. It is unknown whether Il Divo will continue their tour in 2022, as well as make music as a trio. Their last album with Marín, "For Once in My Life: A Celebration of Motown," was released earlier this year.
In his personal life, Marín never had any children. However, the "Time of Our Lives" hitmaker did marry Geraldine Larrosa in 2006 at Disneyland, California. According to Contactmusic, they got divorced in 2009 after having been together for 13 years before tying the knot.