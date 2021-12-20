Big Sean Just Made Some Stunning Claims About Kanye West
With over a decade-plus in the game, Big Sean is a fully-established music veteran. After a string of mixtapes released in the late 2000s, Sean made his full-length debut with 2011's "Finally Famous." Released on Kanye West's record label G.O.O.D. Music, the rapper had the backing of label pioneer and cultural icon. With bangers such as "I Don't F*** With You" and "High" featuring Wiz Khalifa and Chiddy Bang, Sean's sound was a defining moment for hip-hop in the early 2010s.
However, a decade after that record's release, Sean and Kanye's relationship has now gone south. In November, the "Runaway" rapper made a bombshell declaration about his business dealings with Sean that took many by surprise. In an interview on "Drink Champs" (via XXL), West told veteran rapper N.O.R.E. that "I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it's gonna say, 'I deserve to be here. I signed Big Sean.'" When asked to clarify, West said, "I'm saying the worst thing I've ever did was sign Big Sean."
Taking to Twitter after the interview, Sean playfully brushed it off, writing, "Was just wit this man, he ain't say none of that!!!" He also shared some flicks "after the interview" and noted that "I'm dying laughing at you @kanyewest." But now, Big Sean's tune about West is changing — and not for the better.
Kanye West apparently owes Big Sean millions of dollars
Big Sean might've played off Kanye West's insults, but now, he's no longer playing around. Appearing on "Drink Champs" himself, Sean offered his thoughts after West said he was his "worst" signing. "At first I thought it was hilarious... Then I took it personal," said Sean (via XXL), who also called the comments "some b***h-a** s**t." Explaining why he was offended, the rapper noted, " ... I'm the only artist whose put out five albums under G.O.O.D. Music." (When Sean announced he left the label in October, he tweeted, "That's a forever brotherhood, but business wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal."
In his "Drink Champs" interview, Sean further expressed his loyalty to West, calling the label signing "a golden opportunity," and emphasizing that "[West] changed my life and I love him for that." However, the rapper revealed West owes him $6 million, which he chalked up to a "s****y record deal." He elaborated, " ... My manager saw my record deal and said, 'This is a s****y record deal,'" Sean stated. "I would never say that, though. Why? It's an opportunity and I can work myself out of anything," he continued. Sean also noted he "had to spend [hundreds of thousands of dollars] auditing my label, 'cause millions of dollars are missing."
West initially slammed Sean earlier in November for some "sellout s***." As the rapper tweeted at the time, "when I ran for [presidential] office, [John Legend and Sean] got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life. And that's some sellout s**t."