Big Sean Just Made Some Stunning Claims About Kanye West

With over a decade-plus in the game, Big Sean is a fully-established music veteran. After a string of mixtapes released in the late 2000s, Sean made his full-length debut with 2011's "Finally Famous." Released on Kanye West's record label G.O.O.D. Music, the rapper had the backing of label pioneer and cultural icon. With bangers such as "I Don't F*** With You" and "High" featuring Wiz Khalifa and Chiddy Bang, Sean's sound was a defining moment for hip-hop in the early 2010s.

However, a decade after that record's release, Sean and Kanye's relationship has now gone south. In November, the "Runaway" rapper made a bombshell declaration about his business dealings with Sean that took many by surprise. In an interview on "Drink Champs" (via XXL), West told veteran rapper N.O.R.E. that "I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it's gonna say, 'I deserve to be here. I signed Big Sean.'" When asked to clarify, West said, "I'm saying the worst thing I've ever did was sign Big Sean."

Taking to Twitter after the interview, Sean playfully brushed it off, writing, "Was just wit this man, he ain't say none of that!!!" He also shared some flicks "after the interview" and noted that "I'm dying laughing at you @kanyewest." But now, Big Sean's tune about West is changing — and not for the better.