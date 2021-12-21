Why Is Ice-T Personally Thanking Dick Wolf?

Long before Ice-T entered the "Law & Order" universe, he got his acting break, and it happened in the most unlikely of places. The rapper was using the toilet at a club when a person started to talk trash to him. "I'm in this stall, right? And someone's talking s*** to me," he recalled on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2017. The "I'm Your Pusher" rapper fired back a few aggressive and witty lines at the would-be trash talker. It just so happened that director Mario Van Peebles was in the bathroom to hear the exchange. "He was in there and he said, 'Whoever f***ing said that is the star of the movie,'" Ice-T said. That encounter led to him landing a starring role in the 1991 cult classic "New Jack City."

Years later, Ice-T became a staple on "Law & Order: SVU" as detective Odafin Tutuola. The performer credits the experience with molding him as an actor. "Like being able to act every day? It can't do anything but help so I think of being on SVU is like me going to the Harvard of acting," he told The Knockturnal in 2015.

Playing a detective was a far cry from Ice-T's "Cop Killer" days. The godfather of gangsta rap tries to portray the sort of cop he wants to see on the streets. "It's kinda like, if I was a cop, that's how I'd act," he told Vice in 2013. Over time, Ice-T has felt indebted to the man behind "Law & Order."