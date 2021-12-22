Does Ellen Pompeo Really Want Grey's Anatomy To End?

Ellen Pompeo has portrayed Meredith Grey on "Grey's Anatomy" for over 17 years, and she's seen many of her fellow castmates have left the show for bigger acting roles. Although Pompeo's salary is around $20 million for her single television role, according to Stylecaster, she recently opened up about how she, too, thinks it's time to wrap the series up for good.

During a December interview with Insider tied to the finished filming of Season 18, Pompeo spoke in-depth about her future plans. "I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end. ​I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?' And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars,'" she said.

Pompeo also reiterated the potential ending to Entertainment Tonight just a few months prior at the Emmys in September. "I've been trying to get away for years. I have been trying. It's not because I haven't been trying," she explained. "I have strong relationships at the network and they have been very, very good to me, and have incentivized me to stay."