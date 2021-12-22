Inside Michelle Young's Engagement On The Bachelorette

Another year, another Bachelorette. The lucky lady of 2021 was Michelle Young, who first found ABC fame as a finalist in Matt James' season, but ultimately lost. Even though she didn't go home with Matt some might argue that she won something even bigger as she eventually landed the leading role in the spinoff and a second chance at true love.

After picking through dozens of men, the elementary school teacher turned reality star eventually settled on Nayte Olukoya, who proposed in the finale. The only problem — besides the fact that they met three weeks ago — was that Michelle's family wasn't 100% behind the match. "I'm still not sure that at the end of this you really feel like you'd be ready for an engagement," Michelle's mom scolded Nayte when she met him, per People. She also told Michelle that she didn't find Nayte to be particularly "warm."

Nevertheless, true love won out and Michelle and Nayte got engaged. Now, if you're ever seen "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette" then you know that the easy part is the proposal. The hard part is keeping the relationship together after the camera stops rolling. So, what's up with Michelle and Nayte now that their ABC stint is finally over?