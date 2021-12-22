The Tragic Death Of Actor Jack Hedley

British Actor Jack Hedley died on December 11 at 92 after succumbing to an undisclosed "short illness," per the Times of London. The character actor appeared in notable films such as the James Bond installment "For Your Eyes Only," where played Sir Timothy Havelock. He also had a brief appearance as a reporter in "Lawrence of Arabia" which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, per the Daily News. Although those were the most noteworthy films of Hedley's extensive filmography, they were not the roles he was best remembered for.

From 1972 till 1974, Hedley played Lieutenant Colonel John Preston on the British series "Colditz," per IMDb. As news of Hedley's death spread, fans paid tribute to the actor and his character. "Very sorry to read the actor Jack Hedley has died. For me, he will forever be the Senior British Officer in Colditz (BBC-TV 1972-4) which brought the dramas of life in that POW castle in Saxony to my generation," one fan of the series tweeted. "So sad to hear of the death of Jack Hedley. One of our greatest character actors. R.I.P, Jack. All sympathies to his family and friends. Love him in Colditz," another added.

But military characters weren't the only roles Hedley enjoyed.