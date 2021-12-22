Kate Winslet Had Quite The Reaction To Reuniting With Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are two of the most famous movie stars on the planet and practically grew up in the spotlight together. Both of them ascended to leading lady and man status after starring in the commercially acclaimed hit film "Titanic" in 1997. Winslet and DiCaprio's chemistry in the tragedy was so convincing that many fans thought they were a couple in real life. Unfortunately, Winslet confirmed nothing ever happened between them, but noted they have become the best of friends because they aren't interested in each other romantically.

"I think the reason that friendship works is because there was never any romantic thing," Winslet told Marie Claire U.K. in 2014 about her relationship with the climate change activist. She added, "It's so disappointing for people to hear that, because in the soap opera of the Kate and Leo story we fell in love at first sight and had a million songs, but actually we never did. He always saw me as one of the boys."

Though they never crossed the line romantically, Winslet and DiCaprio have remained close over the years, despite living in different countries and working on different projects. They're so popular that they become a trending topic anytime they reunite in public, but it's not just fans who have feelings about their reunions — Winslet does too! The actor had quite the reaction to reuniting with DiCaprio on a recent trip and she's spilling all the details.