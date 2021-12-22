Ed Sheeran Says He Won't Do This One Thing Ever Again

During a December 22 appearance on the "Teach Me a Lesson" podcast, singer Ed Sheeran opened up about how his touring schedule conflicts with his family goals. Sheeran shared that, after his 2022 Mathematics Tour across Europe, he likely won't be devoting as much time on the road — instead of putting that energy towards his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and daughter, Lyra.

"I would hate to get to 20 years time and have a relationship with my kids that had suffered because I'd chosen work over them. I think the pattern I see a lot in my sphere, is if I could go back it would be this: 'I would not miss this birthday and I would not go, yes I'll play another stadium,'" Sheeran explained. He continued, "I think it's about finding the balance with that – and I honestly think that this next tour that I'm going on, at the end of the tour, I can't see myself going on one of them like that again." He also noted that touring might not be ruled out completely, but would try his hand at six-week increments away.

As you might have noticed, Sheeran said "kids" plural in his statement. It's unclear if another baby is on the way, but he did tell the "Open House Party" podcast (via People) in June, "I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more. But I think we're so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I'm so happy, basically."