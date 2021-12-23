Is JonBenet Ramsey's Murder Case Finally Going To Be Solved?

The murder of beauty pageant star JonBenet Ramsey turned the world upside down in December 1996 when the 6-year-old's body was found in the basement of her family's home in Boulder, Colorado, according to Crime Museum. Coroners established her cause of death was asphyxiation by strangulation. She also displayed a skull fracture and evidence of sexual assault. Police first suspected the child's parents, Patsy and John Ramsey, but they were later cleared of all suspicion. JonBenet's older brother, Burke, was also a suspect for some time, but he was ultimately dismissed when authorities detected an unknown person's DNA on JonBenet's body following the autopsy.

For years, the police worked to find JonBenet's killer, and then, in 2006, they seemingly discovered a light at the end of the tunnel. A U.S. school teacher by the name of John Mark Karr was arrested in Thailand after confessing to killing the child "accidentally," per The Guardian. He claimed he was with her on the night she was killed because he was in love with her. However, after further investigation, the confession was ruled as false and Karr was cleared of her murder. Although the case has stayed open in the years since, the police have continuously come up empty with any concrete suspects.

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of JonBenet's death, the Boulder Police Department released a statement with an update on the case as it stands today and renewed hope that it will one day be solved.