The Tragic Death Of Author Joan Didion

American journalist and essayist Joan Didion, best known for her political writing and screenplays, has tragically died at her home in Manhattan, New York on December 23, reports The New York Times. The news was confirmed to the outlet by Didion's publisher, who cited the cause of death as Parkinson's disease. Didion was 87 years old.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Joan Didion died earlier this morning at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson's disease," Penguin Random House/Knopf said in a statement (via New York Post). Didion's death is preceded by her husband, John Gregory Dunne — who died in 2003 from a heart attack — and daughter Quintana Roo Dunne, who died from pancreatitis in 2005.

In the light of her death, fans are revisiting her impact on the literary and political world. Join us as we take a look at her storied accomplishments and influence on culture as a whole.