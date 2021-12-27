The Tragic Death Of Motown Legend Wanda Young

Renowned American singer Wanda Young (also known as Wanda Rogers) has died at 78 years old.

Young's daughter, Meta Ventress, confirmed Young's death and told The New York Times that the famous vocalist passed away on December 15 in Garden City, Michigan due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Young left behind three children, seven grandchildren, one great-grandson, four sisters, and four brothers, as reported by the New York Post.

But that's not all! The Marvelettes crooner famous for Motown Records hits like "Please Mr. Postman," "My Baby Must Be A Magician," and "Don't Mess With Bill," left behind a strong legacy as well, further evidenced by the various tributes penned in her wake. "We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing," the Classic Motown label penned in a somber tweet. "What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on."