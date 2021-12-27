The Tragic Death Of Motown Legend Wanda Young
Renowned American singer Wanda Young (also known as Wanda Rogers) has died at 78 years old.
Young's daughter, Meta Ventress, confirmed Young's death and told The New York Times that the famous vocalist passed away on December 15 in Garden City, Michigan due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Young left behind three children, seven grandchildren, one great-grandson, four sisters, and four brothers, as reported by the New York Post.
But that's not all! The Marvelettes crooner famous for Motown Records hits like "Please Mr. Postman," "My Baby Must Be A Magician," and "Don't Mess With Bill," left behind a strong legacy as well, further evidenced by the various tributes penned in her wake. "We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing," the Classic Motown label penned in a somber tweet. "What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on."
Wanda Young was a shoo-in for the Marvelettes
Singer Wanda Young got her start in the music biz when she was recruited to join a quintet after one of the original members had to abruptly leave the group, per The New York Times. "She wanted to know if I could sing alto, and I said, 'I think I can sing all of them — soprano, second soprano and alto,'" Young revealed in 1990 during a rare interview with Blues & Soul magazine. "So that evening I went over to Georgeanna's house and instantly became a member of the group," And the rest was simply history for the Marvelettes!
The all-female group enjoyed great success before breaking up in 1970, per Classic Rock Culture. Young then ventured out on a solo career with the release of her first album later that same year curiously titled, "The Return of the Marvelettes." In 1990, however, Young reunited with fellow band member Gloria Horton and the duo went on to release yet another album aptly titled, "The Marvelettes: Now!"
Eventually, however, Young retired to a quiet life collecting royalty checks but her family members never let her forget the impact she made on the world. "I told her constantly, 'All these people love you,'" Young's daughter Meta Ventress recalled. "And she'd say, 'Wow.'" Ventress added, "She didn't wake up every day thinking of the Marvelettes, but she never lost that glamour." RIP Wanda Young.