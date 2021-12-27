Here's Why David Beckham Is Getting Roasted Over His Family Photo

David Beckham may be known as a soccer legend and a style icon, but he is also known for embarrassing his kids with typical dad humor. In December 2015, David uploaded a photo of Brooklyn Beckham to Instagram with the intention of embarrassing his son. The former Manchester United star uploaded a snap of Brooklyn seated next to a man wearing a sort of leprechaun costume. "Brooklyn looking his cool self... Sorry but I had to post this.. Love you big boy," David wrote in the caption. That same month, David called out Brooklyn on Instagram when the teenager tried to show off a vintage sweater. "Rocking the old school Ralph Lauren," he wrote in the post, via TODAY. Shortly after, dad-mode David popped in the comments to call out his son. "That's my jumper," he wrote.

The Beckham's patriarch is not the only one who is guilty of making cringe-worthy comments online, though. To celebrate Cruz Beckham turning 12 years old, Victoria Beckham gushed over her son on his birthday. "Happy birthday beautiful boy x ... Can't believe you are 12 years old today!!!! Lots of love and kisses x," Victoria wrote in an Instagram post from February 2017.

In January 2015, when their son Romeo Beckham was 12 years old, David admitted that he intentionally embarrassed his son on school drop-offs. "I will then pick him up and give him a bear hug and kiss him in front of his friends," David said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" But Romeo got the last laugh when his dad got trolled for a family photo he posted.