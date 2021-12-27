The Tragic Death Of Comedian Candy Palmater

Comedian Candy Palmater died on December 25 at 53, as announced by her partner, and manager, Denise Tompkins, per CBC News. The cause of her death was not disclosed, but according to Tompkins, the Canadian comedian died at her home in Toronto. Palmater was an on-air personality who frequently hosted the daytime talk show "The Social," had appeared on episodes of "Trailer Park Boys," and was the creator and host of her own show "The Candy Show."

Tompkins used "The Candy Show" Instagram page to announe Palmater's death on Christmas day. "A great glowing spirit left our world today," a photo upload caption read. "I have few words. Candy passed away today at home suddenly," Palmater's partner added in the caption. The post was also shared on the show's Twitter account where fans sent their condolences while praising Palmater's talent. "I'm so sorry for your loss. She is a remarkable light. All my love," one follower replied. "Whenever she was on the radio, I would make sure I turned up the volume and stopped to listen. She was truly worth listening to," a fan wrote. "Same – when I saw she was co-hosting The Social I stopped anything domestic I was doing to listen to her. She caused a lot of laundry and dishes piles in my home!" another replied.

Palmater's impact extended far beyond her comedy, as she came from an impressively diverse background that allowed her to develop a unique skill set.