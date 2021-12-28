Floribama Shore Star Gives Birth Alarmingly Early

Christmas will never be the same for "Floribama Shore" star Candace Rice. For one, the entrepreneur gave back these holidays and impacted hundreds of families in a meaningful way. MTV reports that the Rice Foundation, her nonprofit organization, and fellow partners gifted kids from traditionally low-income zip codes in Memphis with a surprise shopping trip and a boot camp on financial literacy. Target also stepped up to help out with the shopping spree.

Rice took to Instagram to share some of what the project does. "It's that time of year again and so many families are struggling this holiday season with increasing costs of goods and skyrocket inflations," she began. The reality star then listed how donations to Operation Christmas Giveback make a difference. She explained that "29.8 percent of Memphis residents live below the poverty line" and that "47 percent of children in Memphis were living in poverty." Rice added, "Any and all help counts. Sending love to you all this holiday season and may all our families be blessed in this season."

And Rice got her own blessing this Christmas, albeit a very early surprise that had her asking her fans for prayers.