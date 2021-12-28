Floribama Shore Star Gives Birth Alarmingly Early
Christmas will never be the same for "Floribama Shore" star Candace Rice. For one, the entrepreneur gave back these holidays and impacted hundreds of families in a meaningful way. MTV reports that the Rice Foundation, her nonprofit organization, and fellow partners gifted kids from traditionally low-income zip codes in Memphis with a surprise shopping trip and a boot camp on financial literacy. Target also stepped up to help out with the shopping spree.
Rice took to Instagram to share some of what the project does. "It's that time of year again and so many families are struggling this holiday season with increasing costs of goods and skyrocket inflations," she began. The reality star then listed how donations to Operation Christmas Giveback make a difference. She explained that "29.8 percent of Memphis residents live below the poverty line" and that "47 percent of children in Memphis were living in poverty." Rice added, "Any and all help counts. Sending love to you all this holiday season and may all our families be blessed in this season."
And Rice got her own blessing this Christmas, albeit a very early surprise that had her asking her fans for prayers.
Candace Rice gave birth at 24 weeks
"Floribama Shore" star Candace Rice is officially a mother. The reality star first revealed her pregnancy news with an Instagram slide share on December 23, sharing, "I didn't want to post these yet, but unfortunately yesterday I went into pre term labor at 24 weeks." Rice asked fans to pray for her and her then-unborn child.
Two days later, Rice released an Instagram snap of her newborn son, revealing that he had been born early. Maxwell was awake and alert in the pic. The infant was also hooked up to some medical devices. She wrote, "Maxwell Michael Hardy arrived at 2:30am. We have a Christmas baby and another Capricorn! He's so strong!" Rice divulged some information about his health status, saying, "Currently in Nicu and hopefully I can take him home in a few months." She also appealed to her 387,000-strong fan base, pleading, "I'm asking for prayers now, more than ever for my little man. He's so small, but so aware." In a heartwrenching statement, she penned, "I cannot wait to hold him." Rice also tweeted, "I've been an emotional wreck these last few days, yet I keep reminding myself how fortunate I am to have my faith tested by the Lord."
Maxwell's dad is Rice's boyfriend, DJ Skar, whose real name is Denzel Hardy. Congratulations to the couple on the birth of their son, and here's to hoping it all turns out well.