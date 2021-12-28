Ryan Phillippe's Friend Has Something To Say About The Actor's Sexuality

Matt Sinn, Ryan Phillippe's friend in the Christmas snaps, clarified their relationship on his Instagram shortly after rumors went wild about Phillippe's sexuality. He shared an earlier post of two women — Bailey Dodge and Stephanie Lauren — lounging in a similar position as them, who he said are their girlfriends. "No, Ryan Phillippe didn't come out. Here are the girlfriends," Sinn wrote on his Instagram story (via the Daily Mail). While it's not clear when Phillippe and Dodge started dating, it seems like she has fit in the actor's family, as Phillippe's son Deacon could be seen during the Christmas festivities.

In response to the rumors, Phillippe himself had something to say. "people r so dumb," he commented on the Instagram post, adding a rolling eyes emoji. To that, one fan retorted, "@ryanphillippe why would you say that? You post a pic of you and another dude cozy and that caption..what are people supposed to think?"

Phillippe was previously in relationships with Abbie Cornish, Alexis Knapp, Paulina Slagter, and Elsie Hewitt, according to the Daily Mail. He was also rumored to be in a relationship with Demi Lovato. Phillippe was sued by both Slagter and Hewitt, with Slagter accusing him of harassment and Hewitt suing him for physical abuse, per the Daily Beast. Both cases were eventually settled out of court.

In addition to Deacon, 18, the actor is also dad to Ava, 22 (both with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon), as well as 10-year-old son Kai (with ex Alexis Knapp).