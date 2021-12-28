Ryan Phillippe's Friend Has Something To Say About The Actor's Sexuality
Ryan Phillippe's friend is setting the record straight on the actor's confusing Christmas photo.
Phillipe, who was famously married to Reese Witherspoon during the early aughts, perplexed fans over Christmas when he wished his fans a happy holiday on social media — in a post that many felt was him coming out. "Merry Christmas from our house to yours," the "Big Sky" actor captioned an Instagram photo of him with his friend, Matt Sinn, laying underneath a Christmas tree with presents. Phillippe also added an emoji of two men holding hands, per Just Jared, sending fans into a frenzy. Sinn also reposted the image on his Instagram stories and added a photo of Phillipe staring at him with the caption, "He love me," which only added to the speculation the two are in a relationship.
However, Sinn has seen the rumors and clarified that Phillippe's post is not what you think it is.
Ryan Phillippe and his friend Matt Sinn aren't dating
Matt Sinn, Ryan Phillippe's friend in the Christmas snaps, clarified their relationship on his Instagram shortly after rumors went wild about Phillippe's sexuality. He shared an earlier post of two women — Bailey Dodge and Stephanie Lauren — lounging in a similar position as them, who he said are their girlfriends. "No, Ryan Phillippe didn't come out. Here are the girlfriends," Sinn wrote on his Instagram story (via the Daily Mail). While it's not clear when Phillippe and Dodge started dating, it seems like she has fit in the actor's family, as Phillippe's son Deacon could be seen during the Christmas festivities.
In response to the rumors, Phillippe himself had something to say. "people r so dumb," he commented on the Instagram post, adding a rolling eyes emoji. To that, one fan retorted, "@ryanphillippe why would you say that? You post a pic of you and another dude cozy and that caption..what are people supposed to think?"
Phillippe was previously in relationships with Abbie Cornish, Alexis Knapp, Paulina Slagter, and Elsie Hewitt, according to the Daily Mail. He was also rumored to be in a relationship with Demi Lovato. Phillippe was sued by both Slagter and Hewitt, with Slagter accusing him of harassment and Hewitt suing him for physical abuse, per the Daily Beast. Both cases were eventually settled out of court.
In addition to Deacon, 18, the actor is also dad to Ava, 22 (both with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon), as well as 10-year-old son Kai (with ex Alexis Knapp).