Bindi Irwin Reveals Sad New Details About Her Father Steve's Death

Steve Irwin's legacy as a wildlife conservationist continues 15 years after his death. The television star, known around the world as the "Crocodile Hunter," died in 2006 after getting pierced in the heart by the barb of a stingray. He was passionate about wildlife and educating the public on issues surrounding the conservation of animals, according to Australia Zoo. His parents founded the Beerwah Reptile Park when he was 8 years old, which was changed to the Australia Zoo in 1998. In 1992, Steve married Terri Raines, who shared his love for animals, and they had two children, Bindi and Robert.

The rest of the Irwin family strives to carry on Steve's work, especially his daughter, Bindi. In November of 2020, the "Crikey! It's the Irwins" star told CBS News that the family is "incredibly grateful" to have the "unique opportunity to be able to do what we love." She also feels appreciative of the opportunity to educate "people on how to make a difference in the world." When Steve died, Bindi was just 8 years old, which is why people were touched when she spoke at his memorial service. "I don't want Daddy's passion to ever end," Bindi said at the time, adding, "I want to help endangered wildlife just like he did." It seems that Bindi has been able to accomplish just this.

In an appearance on the podcast "What About Death!?" in December, Bindi revealed previously unknown details about the time following her father's death.