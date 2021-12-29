Was This Fox News Star Really Going To Replace Meghan McCain On The View?
Ever since Meghan McCain pulled the plug on her working relationship with ABC's "The View," the network seemingly has had a hard time finding her replacement, or at least someone with a right-wing point-of-view that is willing to share their take on hotly debated topics, according to Politico. For McCain, that chapter in her life is one that she simply doesn't want to revisit again.
"You can't imagine how it messes with your self-esteem working in an environment where the worst thing you can be in the world is a Republican during the Trump years," McCain wrote in her audio memoir, "Bad Republican," per Variety. "As the country got worse under Trump, the treatment from Whoopi, Joy and some of the staff grew meaner and less forgiving."
That might or might not be the reason no one is willing to replace McCain on the show, however, there are new reports that say this one Fox News personality and television host almost got the job. And it's not because she didn't want the job, but because she refuses to do this one thing.
Lisa Marie Boothe almost shared her 'view'
According to Daily Mail, Fox News personality Lisa Marie Boothe almost signed her name on the dotted line to become the newest panel member on "The View," but stopped short of getting the job simply because she reportedly refuses to comply with the network's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Daily Beast even said that Boothe was "one shot away" from working with Whoopi Goldberg and the gang, but was denied because of her anti-vaccine stance, which she even earlier explained in an op-ed for Newsweek.
"As a healthy 36-year-old woman, COVID-19 does not pose a statistically meaningful threat to my life. I have a 99.97 percent chance of survival," Boothe wrote at the time. "Why would I get a vaccine for a virus that I do not fear and that isn't a threat to my life—particularly when there is an element of risk from the vaccines?" She also added, "Vaccine mandates do not make sense. But most importantly, they are immoral. The government does not own us. I reject mandates because I believe in freedom."
Clearly, Boothe's view is one that didn't align with her potential employer.