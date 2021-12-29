Was This Fox News Star Really Going To Replace Meghan McCain On The View?

Ever since Meghan McCain pulled the plug on her working relationship with ABC's "The View," the network seemingly has had a hard time finding her replacement, or at least someone with a right-wing point-of-view that is willing to share their take on hotly debated topics, according to Politico. For McCain, that chapter in her life is one that she simply doesn't want to revisit again.

"You can't imagine how it messes with your self-esteem working in an environment where the worst thing you can be in the world is a Republican during the Trump years," McCain wrote in her audio memoir, "Bad Republican," per Variety. "As the country got worse under Trump, the treatment from Whoopi, Joy and some of the staff grew meaner and less forgiving."

That might or might not be the reason no one is willing to replace McCain on the show, however, there are new reports that say this one Fox News personality and television host almost got the job. And it's not because she didn't want the job, but because she refuses to do this one thing.