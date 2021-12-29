Here's Why JK Rowling Swore Alan Rickman To Secrecy

The "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" special drops on New Year's Day 2022, albeit minus two key players — Hogwarts professor Severus Snape himself, the late Alan Rickman, and author of the "Harry Potter" books, JK Rowling.

Rickman died from pancreatic cancer in 2016, while Rowling has been embroiled in controversy over her transphobic tweets. The author has not only faced backlash from "Harry Potter" fans all over the world, but even top stars of the film franchise itself. (After a particularly insensitive tweet from Rowling in 2020, Emma Watson tweeted days later, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are.")

But this is the magical, wizarding world of Harry Potter — and real-world sociopolitical opinions are probably why many of us read and watch properties like "Harry Potter." Rowling will also still be featured in archival footage during the HBO Max special, per The Hollywood Reporter. Moreover, if you could use a more heartwarming story about this fantastical world and its much-beloved characters, it might surprise you to hear the on-set secret Rickman helped Rowling carry to the very end.