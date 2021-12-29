The Tragic Death Of Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

Former Senate Majority Leader and Lieutenant Governor of Nevada Harry Reid died on December 28, according to CNN. He was 82 years old.

The former senator, a Democrat who retired from the Senate in 2017, died from pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Landra, his five children, and his 19 grandchildren, per The New York Times. His death was announced in a statement by his wife, who said (via CNN), "I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my husband, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. He died peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by our family, following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer."

Reid spent eight years as Senate majority leader and a further two as minority leader, before finally retiring. And while he put Nevada on the map politically, pushing for the state's presidential primaries to be held earlier, his personal convictions often had him at odds with other members of his party. Though a staunch believer in social programs, having grown up poor himself, Reid did oppose abortion and the limiting of gun ownership. He also opposed gay marriage, a possible consequence of his Mormon beliefs.

Nevertheless, he made an impression, and fellow politicians — including President Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama took the time to express their condolences.