Fans Can't Believe Their Eyes Over Catherine Zeta-Jones' Stunning New Snap

The festive season has been good to Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. The couple enjoyed their downtime over the holiday period, sharing numerous snaps and video footage over the festive season. The couple, who have been married since 2000, share a son, Dylan, and a daughter, Carys. On Thanksgiving Day, Zeta-Jones shared a clip on Instagram of their family at the dinner table. Douglas, Zeta-Jones, and their kids waved at the camera and wished their fans a happy Thanksgiving.

When the couple was not spending time with their family and loved ones, they made each other a priority. Zeta-Jones shared another video in December, showing her and Douglas walking on the beach. According to the Daily Mail, it appeared as if the Welsh-born actor and Douglas were in the UK. Zeta-Jones looked chic in her black outfit and sunglasses, while Douglas also sported casual attire. She also panned the camera so that fans could appreciate the view. In her caption, she wrote, "Morning walk with this backdrop." At the end of the clip, Zeta-Jones gave a cheeky salute.

It seems as if Zeta-Jones, who was born in 1969, has a youthful spirit, as evidenced by a recent social media offering.