Fans Can't Believe Their Eyes Over Catherine Zeta-Jones' Stunning New Snap
The festive season has been good to Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. The couple enjoyed their downtime over the holiday period, sharing numerous snaps and video footage over the festive season. The couple, who have been married since 2000, share a son, Dylan, and a daughter, Carys. On Thanksgiving Day, Zeta-Jones shared a clip on Instagram of their family at the dinner table. Douglas, Zeta-Jones, and their kids waved at the camera and wished their fans a happy Thanksgiving.
When the couple was not spending time with their family and loved ones, they made each other a priority. Zeta-Jones shared another video in December, showing her and Douglas walking on the beach. According to the Daily Mail, it appeared as if the Welsh-born actor and Douglas were in the UK. Zeta-Jones looked chic in her black outfit and sunglasses, while Douglas also sported casual attire. She also panned the camera so that fans could appreciate the view. In her caption, she wrote, "Morning walk with this backdrop." At the end of the clip, Zeta-Jones gave a cheeky salute.
It seems as if Zeta-Jones, who was born in 1969, has a youthful spirit, as evidenced by a recent social media offering.
Catherine Zeta-Jones glows in bikini selfie
Academy Award-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones turned up the heat with her scorching Instagram share on December 29. In the photograph, "The Legend of Zorro" actor wore a black halter-neck bikini that did her nothing but favors. Of course, the fashion icon sent out siren vibes with her sultry pose, while slightly pouting at the camera. Adding to the glamorous effect was her thick, ebony mane that lay tousled on the white linen beneath her head. She captioned the image, "Sun's out," and added some sun emoji.
Zeta-Jones has 3.9 million followers on Instagram alone, and some of them waxed lyrical in the comments section. One fan teased, "Good lord child, you are still delicious trouble, aren't you?" Another was more poetic in their approach, claiming, "You are the sun..."
As for Zeta-Jones, she has not always been confident about her own looks, despite being named the most beautiful British woman alive in 2011, per Wales Online. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald in July, the actor talked about some of her insecurities. "Personally, I would never consider myself a great beauty but my mother always told me to make the best of myself," she said, admitting, "I have my insecurities like every other woman." Zeta-Jones added, "But as I've got older, I've got much more confident about the way I look." Confidence — what looks better than that?