The Tragic Death Of Mickey Mouse Club Member Tiffini Hale

Tiffini Hale, best known for starring in "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" in the '90s, died on Christmas Day, according to E! News. The actor's death was announced by her former co-stars and bandmates of the Disney Channel band, The Party, on Instagram. "It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale," bandmates Deedee Magno Hall and Chasen Hampton wrote on their Instagram pages, along with a photo of the actor.

They revealed that Hale was "left in a coma" after suffering a "cardiac arrest" earlier this month. "After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully. Tiffini's family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve," the post continued. "Tiffini's mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years." Hale was 46.

As fans continue to mourn the Disney star's death, let's take a look back at Hale's career.