The Tragic Death Of Mickey Mouse Club Member Tiffini Hale
Tiffini Hale, best known for starring in "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" in the '90s, died on Christmas Day, according to E! News. The actor's death was announced by her former co-stars and bandmates of the Disney Channel band, The Party, on Instagram. "It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale," bandmates Deedee Magno Hall and Chasen Hampton wrote on their Instagram pages, along with a photo of the actor.
They revealed that Hale was "left in a coma" after suffering a "cardiac arrest" earlier this month. "After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully. Tiffini's family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve," the post continued. "Tiffini's mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years." Hale was 46.
As fans continue to mourn the Disney star's death, let's take a look back at Hale's career.
Tiffini Hale eventually turned away from the spotlight
Before Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling charmed viewers on the "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" in the '90s, Tiffini Hale was one of the original members when the show premiered in 1989, per New York Daily News. She described the audition as "nerve-wracking" due to the requirement of singing, dancing, and acting at all once — but ultimately, she enjoyed it, comparing it to "one big adventure."
Later, Hale got chosen to be one of the members of The Party, alongside fellow musketeers Albert Fields, Chase Hampton, Deedee Magno Hall, and Damon Pampolina. The group was signed to Disney's Hollywood Records label but did not have widespread success as other Disney stars that followed. The Party split up in 1993 and Hale rejoined the "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" a year later for its final season in 1994. In an interview during Season 7, Hale described growing up in the MMC as "a lot of fun."
Though Hale gained notoriety as one of the original members of the "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club," she left her famous life behind after the show ended. She even passed on a reunion for The Party in 2013. "We have to respect her, her feelings and her family's feelings. That's what it is," Fields told Ok! Magazine about Hale's decision to not participate in the reunion. "We love her to death."