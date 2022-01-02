46% Of People Think This Celebrity Friendship Makes Zero Sense
When Martha Stewart got her career start in the cooking industry as a caterer in 1976, followed by her first cookbook "Entertaining" in 1982, she was well on the way to becoming the household name she is today. During the 1990s, Stewart started her own magazine and television show, both aptly titled "Martha Stewart Living." However, in 2004, the celebrity chef was convicted on felony charges relating to fraud and spent five months in prison.
Meanwhile, while Stewart was making a name for herself in the lifestyle industry, rapper Snoop Dogg was popular in a different field: music. The rapper already had several hit songs, including collaborations with Dr. Dre in the '90s, long before Stewart was released from prison. While Stewart and Snoop are now very close friends, many are left wondering how the two celebrities truly crossed paths in the first place.
When Nicki Swift conducted a survey of which celeb friendship makes no sense, Snoop and Stewart came out on top, with 45.71% of the 617 readers polled thinking it makes zero sense. The runners-up included Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence (23.34%), Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae (15.07%), Harry Styles and Lizzo (8.91%), and Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox (6.97%). So, how did Snoop and Stewart's puzzling friendship come about?
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg met on her show
In a 2008 archival video on YouTube, rapper Snoop Dogg made his first appearance on Martha Stewart's cooking show, jumpstarting the public connection between the two. In the clip, Stewart teaches him how to peel and make mashed potatoes, using her mother's personal recipe. In the years since, the two have both developed their own identities within cooking food, while still maintaining their fun friendship.
"Bacon, eggs, grits, and waffles — she already know what it is; she can't f**k with me on that. I taught her a few tricks on the bacon tip. Anything else ... you know, I have to bow down. But when it comes to the bacon game? I think I got her," Snoop told BuzzFeed in May of 2021.
Stewart also helped Snoop Dogg a little with his recently released cookbook "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen," where she wrote the foreword. "Snoop and I have a special bond that dates back to when he first appeared on the Martha Stewart Show in 2008. Our relationship was born from our connection to food as we whipped up some cognac mashed potatoes and green brownies," she shared.
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg care about one another
Although Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's friendship might not make sense to most people (or those who participated in Nicki Swift's survey), they have always had kind words to say about one another. "Every time I'm around her is a great memory because we share a special kind of relationship. We're just two people who honestly love each other, and love what we do, and bring out the best of each other. Every moment we're together is a special moment," he told BuzzFeed.
Stewart also reciprocated the kind sentiment, according to her website. "I like his laid-back energy-I like his outspokenness, I like his sense of timing, and I really enjoy to watch him cook. He's so particular, his little tiny bits of this and that, and it all finally comes together," she said.
They also started their own show together in 2016, "Potluck Dinner Party," where a range of celebrity guests appear to learn a cooking trick or two. "This show shows you that people can get along, people can work together, people can love each other, no matter where they come from, or how they were brought up," Snoop said (via Yahoo).