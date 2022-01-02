46% Of People Think This Celebrity Friendship Makes Zero Sense

When Martha Stewart got her career start in the cooking industry as a caterer in 1976, followed by her first cookbook "Entertaining" in 1982, she was well on the way to becoming the household name she is today. During the 1990s, Stewart started her own magazine and television show, both aptly titled "Martha Stewart Living." However, in 2004, the celebrity chef was convicted on felony charges relating to fraud and spent five months in prison.

Meanwhile, while Stewart was making a name for herself in the lifestyle industry, rapper Snoop Dogg was popular in a different field: music. The rapper already had several hit songs, including collaborations with Dr. Dre in the '90s, long before Stewart was released from prison. While Stewart and Snoop are now very close friends, many are left wondering how the two celebrities truly crossed paths in the first place.

When Nicki Swift conducted a survey of which celeb friendship makes no sense, Snoop and Stewart came out on top, with 45.71% of the 617 readers polled thinking it makes zero sense. The runners-up included Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence (23.34%), Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae (15.07%), Harry Styles and Lizzo (8.91%), and Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox (6.97%). So, how did Snoop and Stewart's puzzling friendship come about?