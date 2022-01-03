The Tragic Death Of It's A Wonderful Life Actor Jeanine Ann Roose

Child star Jeanine Ann Roose has died. She was 84 years old.

As confirmed by TMZ, Roose died on New Year's Eve at her Los Angeles home surrounded by family and friends including her son, Joe. It's reported that Roose's cause of death was due to an infection in her abdomen — an illness that was not COVID-19 related.

Upon learning of the tragic news, many of Roose's fans took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to the late child actor. "Very sad news to hear of the passing of Jeanine Ann Roose, she was a brilliant actress, played the role of Violet in Its A Wonderful Life truly great. It's one of my fav films, always gets me tearful. My condolences to her family, friends on this sad loss," one Twitter user penned. "She had a very tiny part but I know all of her lines..." another fan tweeted.