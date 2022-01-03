The Tragic Death Of It's A Wonderful Life Actor Jeanine Ann Roose
Child star Jeanine Ann Roose has died. She was 84 years old.
As confirmed by TMZ, Roose died on New Year's Eve at her Los Angeles home surrounded by family and friends including her son, Joe. It's reported that Roose's cause of death was due to an infection in her abdomen — an illness that was not COVID-19 related.
Upon learning of the tragic news, many of Roose's fans took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to the late child actor. "Very sad news to hear of the passing of Jeanine Ann Roose, she was a brilliant actress, played the role of Violet in Its A Wonderful Life truly great. It's one of my fav films, always gets me tearful. My condolences to her family, friends on this sad loss," one Twitter user penned. "She had a very tiny part but I know all of her lines..." another fan tweeted.
Jeanine Ann Roose desired to help others
Jeanine Ann Roose is perhaps best known for her one and only film credit in the 1946 Christmas film, "It's a Wonderful Life," wherein she played the role of Violet Bick or Little Violet, per TMZ. And while her time in showbiz was short and sweet, Roose was adamant that her foray into acting left a lasting impact on her life. "'It's A Wonderful Life' was the only movie that I was in and it been an amazing lifetime experience to have been in such a collectively meaningful picture," she once famously said via The Hollywood Reporter.
Fortunately, her brief stint into acting did pave the way for what was to come for the aspiring psychologist. It's reported that following her role as Violet, she attended UCLA and embarked on a career in Jungian analysis. "It became clear that my desire was specifically to help others who were struggling with finding meaning in their life — not unlike Clarence in the movie who helps George see the meaning of his life."
Job well done, Roose. RIP.