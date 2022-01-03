Janet Jackson Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Michael Jackson's Effect On Her Career

Janet Jackson may be the younger sister to Michael Jackson, but that doesn't mean she wasn't able to carve out a successful career of her own. As noted by Billboard, the "That's the Way Love Goes" hitmaker has accomplished an endless amount of achievements by herself. However, it was only a matter of time until she teamed up with her brother on a track.

During a 2008 interview on "Larry King Live," Janet reflected on her 1995 duet with Michael titled "Scream." The powerhouse entertainer explained the duo had "fun" collaborating, stating it was the first time they had worked together since they were kids. Janet admitted Michael had initially asked her to work with him after the release of her 1989 album "Rhythm Nation," but felt that it wasn't the right time. "I hadn't felt like I had come into my own yet," Janet reflected. During her next tour in 1994, Michael phoned his younger sister and asked again. This time, she said yes. "Scream" cemented both Michael and Janet's status as legends and won them a bevy of awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Music Video, Short Form, and Best Dance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Michael and Janet went on to release more hit songs separately but that doesn't mean it was an easy ride for them. In Janet's trailer for her upcoming documentary, she talks about whether the allegations pressed against Michael had any impact on her career.