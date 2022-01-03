Janet Jackson Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Michael Jackson's Effect On Her Career
Janet Jackson may be the younger sister to Michael Jackson, but that doesn't mean she wasn't able to carve out a successful career of her own. As noted by Billboard, the "That's the Way Love Goes" hitmaker has accomplished an endless amount of achievements by herself. However, it was only a matter of time until she teamed up with her brother on a track.
During a 2008 interview on "Larry King Live," Janet reflected on her 1995 duet with Michael titled "Scream." The powerhouse entertainer explained the duo had "fun" collaborating, stating it was the first time they had worked together since they were kids. Janet admitted Michael had initially asked her to work with him after the release of her 1989 album "Rhythm Nation," but felt that it wasn't the right time. "I hadn't felt like I had come into my own yet," Janet reflected. During her next tour in 1994, Michael phoned his younger sister and asked again. This time, she said yes. "Scream" cemented both Michael and Janet's status as legends and won them a bevy of awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Music Video, Short Form, and Best Dance at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Michael and Janet went on to release more hit songs separately but that doesn't mean it was an easy ride for them. In Janet's trailer for her upcoming documentary, she talks about whether the allegations pressed against Michael had any impact on her career.
Janet Jackson said the allegations did affect her own career
On January 1, Janet Jackson took to Instagram to share another trailer for her upcoming two-part documentary. Simply titled "JANET," the tell-all doc will premiere January 28 on A&E and Lifetime. Being the living legend that she is, the likes of Mariah Carey, Whoopi Goldberg, Janelle Monae, and Missy Elliott make appearances to praise the icon. "JANET" will allow the "All For You" hitmaker to tell the story of her life and career. Fans will see exclusive, unseen footage as well as Janet discussing intimate moments in her life, including her dictatorial father, becoming a mother, and the Superbowl halftime show controversy.
Another thing Janet will speak on is the allegations pressed against her older brother Michael Jackson. As noted by NPR, Michael was accused of sexually abusing underage children in 1993. In Janet's documentary trailer, one clip shows the singer asked whether Michael's controversy impacted her own career. "Yeah," she said. "Guilty by association. Guess that's what they call that, right?" the Grammy Award winner added with a smile. This comes as no surprise as Janet also states the family members she was closest to were brothers Michael and Randy Jackson in the short clip. Her mom, Katherine Jackson, was asked by Janet how she feels talking about her deceased son Michael on camera, to which she replied "I can't," while looking very emotional.
