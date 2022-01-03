The Truth About Donald Trump Jr.'s Engagement To Kimberly Guilfoyle

Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged. But they supposedly have been engaged since New Year's Eve 2020, choosing to keep the news under wraps for the past year, according to Daily Mail. New Year's Eve also marked Trump Jr.'s 44th birthday, proving to be a day full of celebration for the couple as they attended former president Donald Trump Jr.'s gala at Mar-a-Lago.

A source for Daily Mail shared, "They've kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York ... both are focused on their children — they have six between them — and their work." Some might remember Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. sold their property in the Hamptons in March 2021, the first sign their love would blossom outside of the Empire State, according to the New York Post.

Of course, both Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle had something to say about the engagement, with the latter penning a gushing tribute in celebration.