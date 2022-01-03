The Truth About Donald Trump Jr.'s Engagement To Kimberly Guilfoyle
Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged. But they supposedly have been engaged since New Year's Eve 2020, choosing to keep the news under wraps for the past year, according to Daily Mail. New Year's Eve also marked Trump Jr.'s 44th birthday, proving to be a day full of celebration for the couple as they attended former president Donald Trump Jr.'s gala at Mar-a-Lago.
A source for Daily Mail shared, "They've kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York ... both are focused on their children — they have six between them — and their work." Some might remember Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. sold their property in the Hamptons in March 2021, the first sign their love would blossom outside of the Empire State, according to the New York Post.
Of course, both Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle had something to say about the engagement, with the latter penning a gushing tribute in celebration.
Kimberly Guilfoyle fawns over Donald Trump Jr.
The buzz around the engagement began when Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a photo to Instagram on December 31, 2021, which showed the couple posing in black formal attire, and Guilfoyle sporting a shiny new ring. She shared a heartfelt message to her partner in the caption, writing, "Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr's birthday. Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you."
As of now, specific wedding plans are currently unknown. It will be Trump Jr.'s second marriage and Guilfoyle's third as they tie the knot and blend their families. "I believe in great love, so I always have my heart open and my calendar available," Guilfoyle told Women's Wear Daily in April 2019 about the possibility of getting hitched again.
The engagement news came on the heels of reports that Donald Trump Jr.'s sent texts to his dad on January 6, 2021, imploring him to condemn the insurrection at the Capitol. Possibly to Trump Jr.'s relief, his relationship development with Guilfoyle could (at least temporarily) take the attention away from that story.