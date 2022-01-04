Janet Jackson's Public Message To Her Son Has Fans Emotional

Janet Jackson may have been a high-profile star for many decades but that hasn't stopped her from remaining as private as possible. Since becoming a first-time mom, she has continued to remain lowkey about her personal life and has only shared minor details.

In April 2016, Jackson postponed her "Unbreakable" tour so she and her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana, could start planning for a family. Jackson revealed she was expecting her first child later that year and did a shoot with People that showcased her baby bump. The couple remained hush-hush about the pregnancy but an inside source told People that Jackson "is super excited about her pregnancy and is doing extremely well." In January 2017, it was announced that the singer had given birth to a boy named Eissa Al Mana, per BBC. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," her publicist said. Jackson and Al Mana split soon after welcoming their baby, according to E! News. In April 2017, Jackson shared the first photo of her son by posting a selfie to Twitter.

Throughout the years, Jackson and Al Mana have tried their best to keep Eissa out of the spotlight. However, she does mention him from time to time. When being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, she thanked her son and stated he is her "light" and "life" and has shown her the "meaning of real unconditional love."