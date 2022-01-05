Would Carmen Electra Ever Join RHOBH?
The "Real Housewives" franchise is a pretty great launching pad for those looking for fame and fortune. The show has launched the careers of some of today's most infamous stars, with the likes of Bethenny Frankel, Teresa Giudice, and Lisa Vanderpump basically becoming household names thanks to their involvement with, well, all of the drama.
But the franchise is also a great way to get your name back out there, as there are plenty of stars who were actually pretty famous before joining the show. Kyle Richards, of course, was an actor in her own right before popping up on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" — appearing in big time movies like "Halloween" — while her co-star, Lisa Rinna, was also a successful actor, with the likes of "Days of Our Lives" on her résumé. The West Coast cast also now boats the likes of Garcelle Beauvais, who has also popped up on our screens prior to reality TV in the likes of "Coming to America" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Pretty impressive!
So it seems like the iteration to head to if you're already a star and want to make the move into reality TV is the Beverly Hills edition, but could the show be about to add another huge name to it's already A-List cast? Step this way, Carmen Electra.
Carmen Electra's Real Housewives tease
Carmen Electra has been a longtime friend of Garcelle Beauvais, which has had some fans speculating about whether or not she could pop up on the show in a friend capacity, as she has a natural in with the ladies. But would the "Scary Movie" star actually sign on the dotted line for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?" Well, it sounds like it's a possibility.
Speculation about the star's "RHOBH" involvement hit fever pitch on January 4 after gossip Instagram cici.loves.you shared a meme that featured two snaps of Carmen and Garcelle together alongside the words, "Wait, Carmen Electra joining #RHOBH as Garcelle's friend would be very interesting tho..." They then added in the caption, "If this will ever happen, I will faint. @carmenelectra would actually be AMAZING on #rhobh." And it sounds like Carmen agrees.
The post caught the attention of the "Cheaper By The Dozen 2" star herself, as she teasingly wrote in the comments section, "Would [be funnnn]." Hmmm... interesting!
The response also inspired a comment from comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, who tagged Bravo's official Instagram account to bring Carmen's message to the network's attention. Well, it's worth a shot, right?
The star does have a little experience when it comes to reality TV, too. Carmen appeared in a 2009 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" as well as popping in other reality series like "Hollywood Medium" and a celebrity version of "Worst Cooks in America."
Buckle up, Bravo fans!